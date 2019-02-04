17 Of Our All-Time Favourite Quinoa Recipes

1. Baked meatballs with roasted vegetables
Photo, Erik Putz.
A dish that will quickly become part of your winter recipe rotation. Caramelized veggies, perfectly cooked meatballs and lemon-tahini sauce are served up over a bed of fluffy red quinoa and topped with crisp apple slices — it’s a party in a bowl. Get our baked meatballs with roasted vegetables recipe.
2. Peanut butter seed bars
Photo, Erik Putz.
Packed with super-seeds like quinoa, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds, these bars are the perfect grab-and-go snack. Get our peanut butter seed bars recipe.
3. Mediterranean quinoa bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado, quinoa and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl you can’t wait to dig into. Get the recipe for a Mediterranean quinoa bowl.
4. Squash salad with pumpkin seeds
5. Shrimp-fried quinoa
Photo, Erik Putz.
Quick-cooking shrimp and vegetables mean this recipe is ready to eat in no time. It’s also a pefectly low-key way to start off the week. Get our shrimp-fried quinoa recipe.
6. Mushroom grain bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
Filled with mushrooms, lentils, quinoa, baby spinach and hazelnuts, this super nutricious bowl is a great weeknight meal sure to leave you satisfied. Get our mushroom grain bowl recipe.
7. Sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
This healthy dinner bowl gets a mega-boost from freshly grated beets (they’re loaded with minerals, nutrients and all-around veggie goodness). And the leftovers? They’re the perfect work lunch. Get our sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl the recipe.
8. Quinoa minestrone soup
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Quinoa minestrone soup. Hero ingredient: Quinoa. Why? Whether it’s red, white or black, quinoa’s a quick-cooking grain packed with nutrition. Get our quinoa minestrone soup recipe.
9. Thai tofu-quinoa bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
10. Curried quinoa and collard green wraps
Photo, Sian Richards.
11. Sweet and spicy salmon with quinoa salad
Photo, Sian Richards.
12. Maple-cider chicken and nutty quinoa
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Toasted walnuts and parsley get mixed in with zesty dijon-dressed quinoa for a hearty side that matches well with our maple-cider chicken. Get our maple-cider chicken recipe.
13. Quinoa chicken with collards
Photo, Erik Putz.
14. Quinoa and kale pilaf
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Packed with protein and including a generous helping of superfood on the side, this sautéed tofu with red quinoa and kale salad makes healthy look and taste good. Get our quinoa and kale pilaf recipe.
15. Grilled portobello quinoa salad
Photo, Michael Graydon.
16. Quinoa crepes with maple-walnut apples
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
17. Gluten-free strawberry and granola parfaits
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
In this recipe, puffed quinoa and a mixture of nuts and seeds replace the rolled-oat layer of many traditional parfaits. Rounding out this nutri-licious treat is Greek yogurt, which contains twice as much protein as regular varieties. Get our gluten-free strawberry and granola parfaits recipe.