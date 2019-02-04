17 Of Our All-Time Favourite Quinoa Recipes

1. Baked meatballs with roasted vegetables

A dish that will quickly become part of your winter recipe rotation. Caramelized veggies, perfectly cooked meatballs and lemon-tahini sauce are served up over a bed of fluffy red quinoa and topped with crisp apple slices — it’s a party in a bowl. Get our baked meatballs with roasted vegetables recipe.

2. Peanut butter seed bars

Packed with super-seeds like quinoa, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds, these bars are the perfect grab-and-go snack. Get our peanut butter seed bars recipe.

3. Mediterranean quinoa bowl

Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado, quinoa and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl you can’t wait to dig into. Get the recipe for a Mediterranean quinoa bowl.

4. Squash salad with pumpkin seeds

A power salad packed with the good stuff: beans, broccoli, squash, quinoa and dried cherries. Get our squash salad with pumpkin seeds recipe.

5. Shrimp-fried quinoa

Quick-cooking shrimp and vegetables mean this recipe is ready to eat in no time. It’s also a pefectly low-key way to start off the week. Get our shrimp-fried quinoa recipe.

6. Mushroom grain bowl

Filled with mushrooms, lentils, quinoa, baby spinach and hazelnuts, this super nutricious bowl is a great weeknight meal sure to leave you satisfied. Get our mushroom grain bowl recipe.

7. Sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl

This healthy dinner bowl gets a mega-boost from freshly grated beets (they’re loaded with minerals, nutrients and all-around veggie goodness). And the leftovers? They’re the perfect work lunch. Get our sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl the recipe.

8. Quinoa minestrone soup

Quinoa minestrone soup. Hero ingredient: Quinoa. Why? Whether it’s red, white or black, quinoa’s a quick-cooking grain packed with nutrition. Get our quinoa minestrone soup recipe.

9. Thai tofu-quinoa bowl

For a delicious lunch tomorrow, fill up on this low-calorie, high-protein dish. Get our Thai-tofu quinoa bowl recipe.

10. Curried quinoa and collard green wraps

Packed with superfoods (beets, carrots, quinoa), under 500 calories and ready in 25 minutes! Get our curried quinoa and collard green wraps recipe.

11. Sweet and spicy salmon with quinoa salad

Horseradish and honey-topped salmon meets a zesty salad for a fast and fresh meal you can whip up any night of the week. Get our sweet and spicy salmon with quinoa salad recipe.

12. Maple-cider chicken and nutty quinoa

Toasted walnuts and parsley get mixed in with zesty dijon-dressed quinoa for a hearty side that matches well with our maple-cider chicken. Get our maple-cider chicken recipe.

13. Quinoa chicken with collards

Quinoa’s not just for side dishes and slads — try puffed quinoa to add a healthy crunch to your chicken tonight. Get our quinoa chicken with collards recipe.

14. Quinoa and kale pilaf

Packed with protein and including a generous helping of superfood on the side, this sautéed tofu with red quinoa and kale salad makes healthy look and taste good. Get our quinoa and kale pilaf recipe.

15. Grilled portobello quinoa salad

For the early-bird grillers, here’s a vegetarian meal with staying power. Get our grilled potrobello quinoa salad recipe.

16. Quinoa crepes with maple-walnut apples

Try this healthy upgrade to traditional crepes; they’re low-sugar, high-protein, and loaded with anti-oxidants and omega-3s! Get our quinoa crepes with maple walnut apples recipe.

17. Gluten-free strawberry and granola parfaits