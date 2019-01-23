23 Plant-Based Protein Recipes We Can’t Get Enough Of

1. Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables

Dinner doesn’t get much easier than this! A one-pan dish with ginger and garlic, plus chili sauce and heat, it’s an easy way to add a little plant-protein into your diet. (Did you know? Soy is the only plant source that is also a complete protein). Get our sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables recipe.

2. Pork and tofu cakes

Eating plant-based foods more often doesn’t have to eliminate meat protein all together. In this recipe we’ve blended both together — not only is the result delicious, it’s the perfect way to ease into adding different ingredients (like tofu) to the menu. Get our pork and tofu cakes recipe.

3. Grilled satay tofu skewers

Coconut, curry and peanut marinated tofu gets crisped up on the grill for an amazingly simple and flavourful meatless skewer. Serve with a fresh and Thai herb salad for a complete meal. Get our grilled satay tofu skewers recipe.

4. Tempeh burger

Tempeh is a dense fermented-soy cake that has a firm, pleasantly chewy texture that makes it perfect for a burger patty. Here we’ve served it with crisp kale chips, pickled carrots, radish and fresh pesto. It’s definitely not your average burger. Find more vegetarian burger recipes here. Kitchen tip: Look for tempeh in the refrigerated natural foods section of the grocery store. Get our tempeh burger recipe.

5. Thai tofu quinoa bowl

Ideal as a make-ahead work lunch or quick weeknight dinner, this bowl is high in protein and features quinoa, tofu, edamame, carrots and cabbage — all recommended foods in Canada’s new food guide. Get our Thai tofu quinoa bowl recipe.

6. Superfood sandwich

Stack it up! This sandwich takes our grainy brown bread and loads it up with our favourite superfoods, from an edamame spread to fresh vegetables, hummus and more. (You have to try it.) Get our superfood sandwich recipe.

7. Tofu-chocolate mousse

If you’re vegan, trying to finish out Veganuary, or simply are looking for more ways to sneak tofu onto the menu at home, this treat is at the top of our must-try list. Get our tofu-chocolate mousse recipe.

8. Black rice and edamame salad

Adding more soy doesn’t mean the menu has to be all tofu, all the time. Affordable frozen edamame is available in freezer aisles everywhere, and adds both colour and healthy nutrition to a dish or plate. Here we’ve mixed it with cilantro, black rice and shiitake mushrooms to turn it into a hearty side salad. Get our black rice and edamame salad recipe.

9. One-pan mushroom gratin with white beans

A one-pan dish of savoury, browned cremini mushrooms, wilted Swiss chard, creamy white beans and more. Baked with with a crunchy panko and fresh parsley topping, every bite is one to savour. Get our one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans recipe.

10. Huevos rancheros

Refried beans with garlic, cumin and lime act as a zesty and fortifying base for sunny side up eggs and freshly chopped salsa. Get our huevos rancheros recipe.

11. Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta

Fresh cherry tomatoes, and herbs give a bright lift to the buttery bean and al-dente pasta base. Add sautéed garlic-bread-crumbs to finish. Get our Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta recipe.

12. Lemon bean dip

Plant-based foods don’t always have to be the main event. This zesty dip is a perfect snack or appetizer. Get our lemon bean dip recipe.

13. Indian vegetarian pizza with chickpeas

Take pizza night on a world tour, starting with this hearty vegetarian recipe. Get our vegetarian pizza with chickpeas and lime raita.

14. Falafel buddha bowl

Bring on the legumes, whole grains and vegetables. With falafel, pepitas, bulgur, beets, squash, arugula and more, what doesn’t this bowl have? Get our falafel buddha bowl recipe.

15. Halloumi and sweet potato skewers with lentil salad

Golden-grilled halloumi cheese and chunks of sweet potato are balanced by a fresh lentil salad with a sumac-laced vinaigrette, green onion and spicy radicchio leaves. Get our halloumi and sweet potato skewers with lentil salad recipe.

16. Red lentil coconut-miso soup

A hearty, healthy soup that makes enough for lunchtime leftovers (for the whole family) tomorrow. Kitchen tip: Look for pre-washed, pre-chopped kale in the supermarket to cut down on prep time. Get our red lentil coconut-miso soup recipe.

17. Cauliflower farro bowl

Lentils, farro (a whole grain) and golden roasted cauliflower are the stars of this delicious, plant-based dish. Dress it up with a tahini-lemon dressing and fresh herbs, and we can’t get enough. Get our cauliflower farro bowl recipe.

18. Mediterranean quinoa bowl

Cucumber, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl that you can’t wait to dig into. Get our mediterranean quinoa bowl recipe.

19. Mushroom grain bowl

A super-nutritious meal of earthy mushrooms, green lentils, quinoa, hazelnuts and goat cheese — with a fresh red wine vinaigrette — is a delicious pick for any night of the week. Get our mushroom grain bowl recipe.

20. Squash salad with pumpkin seeds

Seasonal squash, quinoa (a whole protein!), bright green broccoli florets, beans and pumpkin seeds put this dish squarely inside the recommended category of Canada’s new food guide. And the feta adds a salty, briny punch that lifts the whole dish. Get our squash salad with pumpkin seeds recipe.

21. Peanut butter seed bars

Add some of your recommended nuts and seeds to snack time with these outrageously delicious portable seed bars. Get our peanut butter seed bars recipe.

22. Green smoothie bowl

A lush breakfast packed with nutrients, this smoothie bowl is whirled up with avocado, spinach, yogurt, honey and hemp seeds for a powerful start to the day. (The raspberries on top add a hit of tart sweetness that brings it all together.) Get our avocado smoothie bowl recipe.

23. Superfood baked granola with fruit