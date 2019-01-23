Recipe Collections

23 Plant-Based Protein Recipes We Can’t Get Enough Of

More legumes, vegetables and whole grains? Check. Lots of flavour, with fun and exciting ingredients? Absolutely.

by

Canada’s new food guide was released this week, and it comes with some big changes. At the top of the list is plant-protein, and more of it. If you’re curious about what plant-based protein looks like for dinner, and how to incorporate it into your cooking at home, we’ve put together a roster of dishes that are not only healthy, but also eye-catching, mouthwateringly delicious flavour bombs. (Because eating healthily should never be boring.)

Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables
23
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make our mushroom grain bowl
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram