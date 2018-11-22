Recipe Collections

25 Crunchy And Satisfying Salads — Minus The Lettuce

Skip the lettuce tonight — we’re looking at you, romaine — and try one of these salads.

From crisp beans, to zesty zucchini and hearty edamame, here are 22 ways to get your veggies in, without the leaves (especially romaine).

Roasted beet salad with tahini dressing
