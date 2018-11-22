25 Crunchy And Satisfying Salads — Minus The Lettuce

1. Roasted beet salad with tahini dressing
Photo, Erik Putz.
This insanely colourful roasted beet salad is a breeze to make, and the tahini dressing is the perfect complement to this strongly flavoured vegetable. (Bonus: if you want to save time, pre-roasted beets are our secret hack.) Get our roasted beet salad recipe.
2. Mint cauliflower tabbouleh
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A fresh and easy salad that leverages one of our favourite affordable ingredients. Get this tabbouleh salad recipe.
3. Tarragon, grilled fennel and apple salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
4. Tuna panzanella salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Don’t be fooled: this brightly coloured salad is lettuce-less. Full of fresh tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and tuna, you won’t even notice the lack of leafy greens. Get this tuna panzanella salad recipe.
5. Nordic potato salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
This Nordic potato salad is a Chatelaine Kitchen favourite (it’s all about the tangy pickles)! Get this potato salad recipe.
6. Wheatberry tabbouleh salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Perfect for when you don’t feel like cooking, this hearty vegetarian salad makes your slow cooker to do all the heavy lifting. Get this wheatberry tabbouleh salad recipe.
7. Vietnamese shrimp salad with tomato and mango
Photo, Erik Putz.
8. Peach and chicken couscous salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
With chopped up peaches, shredded rotesserie chicken, crumbled feta and a heaping of couscous, you won’t even notice this salad is missing the lettuce. Get this peach and chicken couscous salad recipe.
9. Spiced melon salad recipe
Photo, Erik Putz.
10. Middle Eastern fattoush salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Sometimes you just want a break from lettuce. This fattoush, a pita, chickpea, cucumber, tomato and herb-based salad, packs plenty of colour, and no romaine. Get this fattoush salad recipe.
11. Shaved asparagus salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Simple, seasonal and delicious. Shaved raw asparagus gets a lift from golden pine nuts and umami-packed parmesan to create a salad you’ll make over and over all season long. Get this shaved asparagus salad recipe.
12. Grilled halloumi, zucchini and chickpea salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
13. Jicama, corn and pepper salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Jicama — a root vegetable that tastes like a cross between turnip and pear — is a new favourite in our kitchen. Make it one in yours too, starting with this fresh summer salad! Get this jicama, corn and pepper salad recipe.
14. Citrus panzanella salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
That’s right, still no lettuce in sight. With this recipe, dinner is all about chunks of fresh bread, bright citrus, savoury fennel and creamy goat cheese. Get this citrus panzanella salad recipe.
15. Minty melon salad with burrata cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A sweet and savoury brunch salad composed of fresh fruit, mint, basil and creamy burrata cheese. Get this melon salad recipe.
16. Thai steak salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Who needs lettuce when you can throw together steak, mango, cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes? Get this steak salad recipe. (Kitchen tip: Use a vegetable peeler to make these pretty vegetable ribbons.)
17. Carrot-curls salad with pine nuts
This Moroccan-inspired side salad is all about creative and complimentary flavours: olives, pine nuts, carrots, cilantro and sliced red onion. Get this carrot salad recipe.
18. Wild rice salad
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
This hearty, grain-based salad features hits both sweet and savoury notes for a refreshingly different salad. Get this wild rice salad recipe.
19. Mexican jicama and avocado salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
20. Cherry panzanella salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
21. Indian mango-lentil salad
22. Crunchy Japanese apple salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
23. Nutty ramen slaw
Photo, Erik Putz.
Find new ways to use that giant head of cabbage you bought at the store, starting with an updated coleslaw. Here we’ve added extra crunch with ramen noodles and almonds, amped up colour with sliced sugar snap peas, and finished it with a spicy Asian dressing. (Leftovers? What leftovers?) Get this ramen salad recipe.
24. Heirloom caprese salad
Photo, Robert Caruso.
Gorgeous, juicy tomatoes are served with fresh basil, a sweet-tart balsamic glaze and fresh mozzarella in this elegant and easy salad. Get this caprese salad recipe.
25. Black rice and edamame salad
Photo, John Cullen.
Cilantro, edamame and shiitake mushrooms turn extra rice into a beautiful side salad. Bonus: It’s an easy way to load up your plate with extra colour and fresh flavours. Get this black rice and edamame salad recipe.