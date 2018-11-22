30 Of Our Most Popular Holiday Cookies, Ever

1. Brown butter shortbread cookies with toasted white chocolate

Topped with roasted white chocolate, these brown butter shortbread squares have extra layers flavour that you won’t be able to get enough of. Get our brown butter shortbread cookie recipe.

2. Alfajores

Once you’ve tried our version of these delicate Latin American cookies (filled with dulce de leche, rolled in coconut and dusted with powdered sugar) they will be at the top of your holiday baking list every year. Get this alfajores recipe.

3. Ginger crackle cookies

Bite into the perfect chewy ginger cookie this season! Super-simple to make, they’re so tasty they don’t even need decorating. Get this ginger crackle cookies recipe.

4. Holiday brownie cookies

Chewy brownie cookies get a gorgeous upgrade for the holidays: dip into chocolate for some gloss, and sprinkle with dragees or gold leaf for an oh-so-elegant finish. Get this holiday brownie cookies recipe.

5. Whipped shortbread cookie

These beautiful cookies are buttery perfection. Melt-in-your-mouth delicious, a few colourful sprinkles add a little sparkle to this holiday treat. Get this whipped shortbread cookie recipe.

6. Nutella sandwich cookies

Chocolatey, hazelnutty and just plain delicious, these sandwich cookies will fly off the plate. Get this nutella sandwich cookie recipe.

7. Classic shortbread cookie

Buttery and crisp, these cookies will never go out of style. Get this classic shortbreak cookie recipe.

8. Thin mints

Our take on everyone’s favourite chocolate-mint squares. These treats are easy to make, with show-stopping results. Get this thin mints recipe.

9. Meringue swirls

A swirl of festive colour with a crisp outside and chewy centre? Perfection. Get this meringue swirls recipe.

10. Sugar cookies

Simple and easy to decorate — these cookies are a holiday standby. Get this sugar cookies recipe.

11. Peppermint meringue kisses

Minty-fresh meringue kisses that taste even better than they look. Get this peppermint meringue kisses recipe.

12. Gingerbread cookie sandwiches

Keeping it classic — with a little marshmallow twist for fun. Cut out star shapes and use our 10-minute marshmallow frosting as a filling for pretty (simple) perfection. Get this gingerbread cookie sandwich recipe.

13. Flourless chocolate snow mountains

Extra chocolatey with a dusting of icing sugar, these gluten-free cookies will tempt everyone at the party. Get this flourless chocolate snow mountains recipe.

14. Florentines holiday cookies

A crisp and chewy classic you have to try this season. Get this Florentines holiday cookies recipe.

15. Millionaire shortbread bar

A decadent treat that will disappear in a flash (we always make double). Get this millionaire shortbread bar recipe.

16. Jam pinwheel Christmas cookies

17. Buttery hazelnut lace cookies

Thin and delicate cookies with the perfect crisp edge. Get this buttery hazelnut lace cookies recipe.

18. Pistachio and cranberry biscotti

Perfect for dunking in a hot coffee, this crisp cookie also keeps really well (so get the jump on holiday baking already). Get this pistachio and cranberry biscotti recipe.

19. Brownie bark

Chocolate on top of chocolate! This brownie-inspired treat never lasted long after testing in the Chatelaine Kitchen. Get this brownie bark recipe.

20. Almond cherry fruitcake cookie

These cookies make the most of those colourful glacé cherries and the dried fruits we love during the holiday season. Get this almond cherry fruitcake cookie recipe.

21. White-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie

Who needs a real espresso when you can enjoy it in cookie form? (Or, just have one of each — they’re a perfect match.) Get this white-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie recipe.

22. Pretzel toffee crack

It’ill tempt every sweet tooth (we can’t get enough). Get this pretzel toffee crack recipe.

23. Double-chocolate sablé cookies

Chocolate cookies with a buttery, cocoa-rich finish. Perect with tea or coffee after dinner. Get this double-chocolate sablé cookies recipe.

24. Lemon-glazed butter snaps

Crisp lemon cookies for the win. Get this lemon-glazed butter snaps recipe.

25. Brown sugar shortbread cookies

A slight twist on our classic, they’re a must-try if you don’t like to stray too far from your favourites. Get this brown sugar shortbread cookies recipe.

26. Ginger-molasses stacked cookies

A little Viennese-inspired upgrade to your favourite gingerbread treat. Get this ginger-molasses stacked cookies recipe.

27. Eggnog sugar cookies

Eggnog doesn’t just have to come in a cup, you know. Get this eggnog sugar cookie recipe.

28. Sugar-crusted chocolate icebox cookies

For those who need a little make-ahead simplicity, these cookies are it! Freeze the dough to use later on — it’ll save tons of time in the kitchen when you’re preparing to have guests over. Get this sugar-crusted chocolate icebox cookie recipe.

29. Candy cane icebox cookie

What would holiday baking be without a little candy cane mixed in? Get this candy cane icebox cookie recipe.

30. Gluten-free roasted chestnut meltaway cookies