30 Of Our Most Popular Holiday Cookies, Ever

1. Brown butter shortbread cookies with toasted white chocolate
Photo, Erik Putz.
Topped with roasted white chocolate, these brown butter shortbread squares have extra layers flavour that you won’t be able to get enough of. Get our brown butter shortbread cookie recipe.
2. Alfajores
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Once you’ve tried our version of these delicate Latin American cookies (filled with dulce de leche, rolled in coconut and dusted with powdered sugar) they will be at the top of your holiday baking list every year. Get this alfajores recipe.
3. Ginger crackle cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Bite into the perfect chewy ginger cookie this season! Super-simple to make, they’re so tasty they don’t even need decorating. Get this ginger crackle cookies recipe.
4. Holiday brownie cookies
Photo, Erik Putz.
Chewy brownie cookies get a gorgeous upgrade for the holidays: dip into chocolate for some gloss, and sprinkle with dragees or gold leaf for an oh-so-elegant finish. Get this holiday brownie cookies recipe.
5. Whipped shortbread cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These beautiful cookies are buttery perfection. Melt-in-your-mouth delicious, a few colourful sprinkles add a little sparkle to this holiday treat. Get this whipped shortbread cookie recipe.
6. Nutella sandwich cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
7. Classic shortbread cookie
Photo, Sian Richards.
8. Thin mints
Our take on everyone’s favourite chocolate-mint squares. These treats are easy to make, with show-stopping results. Get this thin mints recipe.
9. Meringue swirls
Photo, Liam Morgan.
10. Sugar cookies
11. Peppermint meringue kisses
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
12. Gingerbread cookie sandwiches
Photo, Liam Morgan.
Keeping it classic — with a little marshmallow twist for fun. Cut out star shapes and use our 10-minute marshmallow frosting as a filling for pretty (simple) perfection. Get this gingerbread cookie sandwich recipe.
13. Flourless chocolate snow mountains
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Florentines holiday cookies
Photo, Liam Morgan.
15. Millionaire shortbread bar
Photo, Sian Richards.
16. Jam pinwheel Christmas cookies
Photo, Erik Putz.
17. Buttery hazelnut lace cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
18. Pistachio and cranberry biscotti
Photo by Erik Putz
19. Brownie bark
Photo, Liam Morgan.
Chocolate on top of chocolate! This brownie-inspired treat never lasted long after testing in the Chatelaine Kitchen. Get this brownie bark recipe.
20. Almond cherry fruitcake cookie
21. White-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie
Photo, Sian Richards.
22. Pretzel toffee crack
Photo, Liam Morgan.
23. Double-chocolate sablé cookies
Photo by Erik Putz.
24. Lemon-glazed butter snaps
Photo, Liam Morgan.
25. Brown sugar shortbread cookies
Photo, Sian Richards.
26. Ginger-molasses stacked cookies
Photo by Erik Putz.
27. Eggnog sugar cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
28. Sugar-crusted chocolate icebox cookies
For those who need a little make-ahead simplicity, these cookies are it! Freeze the dough to use later on — it’ll save tons of time in the kitchen when you’re preparing to have guests over. Get this sugar-crusted chocolate icebox cookie recipe.
29. Candy cane icebox cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
30. Gluten-free roasted chestnut meltaway cookies
Photo by Erik Putz.