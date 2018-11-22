Recipe Collections

30 Of Our Most Popular Holiday Cookies, Ever

It’s nearly holiday baking season — what cookies are going to top your list this year?

by

The cookies you can’t get enough of right now range from brand-new recipes (the brown butter shortbread squares with roasted white chocolate are a must-try), to old standbys like our ultimate shortbreads and make-ahead icebox cookies. While we believe all of our cookies are worth baking, 160 batches is probably a bit much. So here are thirty recipes making waves right now, to help you narrow down your options:

Brown butter shortbread cookies with toasted white chocolate
30
view slideshow
Photos
  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Watch: How to make double chocolate sablé cookies
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram