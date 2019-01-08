Our 25 Best Citrus Recipes

1. Lemon meringue trifle

Looking for a great make-ahead desert? This lemon meringue trifle recipe improves over time as the ladyfingers soak in the limoncello & lemon juice. Get our lemon meringue trifle recipe.

2. Instant Pot Meyer Lemon Marmalade

A sweet and bright way to accent your morning toast. Kitchen tip: To make it extra-decadent, spread toast with mascarpone or cream cheese, then add a dollop of marmalade. Get the recipe for our instant pot meyer lemon marmalade.

3. Lemon squares

Back away from the store-bought treats — they’ve got nothing on these homemade lemon squares, which pair a sweet-crispy base with a jiggly, sugar-dusted citrus custard. Get the recipe for lemon squares.

4. Roast pork belly with clementine and star anise

Basted every 30 minutes with savoury citrus-and-spice pan sauce, this pork roast is an dinner party superstar. Get the recipe for roast pork belly with clementine and star anise.

5. Thai citrus salad

Loaded with grapefruit and pomelo, citrus salad is a perfect breakfast side or a light and healthy lunch. Get the recipe for Thai citrus salad.

6. Lemon Meringue Pie

Tested until we had the perfect crust, filling and golden-tipped meringue, this pie is worth the extra time it takes to put together. (Tip: Making the pie without the meringue the day before allows the filling to cool completely, and will get you the best results when adding the meringue.) Get the recipe for lemon meringue pie.

7. Classic lemon loaf

This delightful loaf is one our most popular recipes, ever. (Maybe it’s the thin and extra-zesty layer of lemon glaze?) Get the recipe for classic lemon loaf.

8. Chinese-style lemon chicken

Forget takeout — try making lemon chicken at home. These crisp bits of chicken coated in a zesty sauce are irresistible. Get the recipe for Chinese-style lemon chicken.

9. Easy Lemon Pasta

Lemon, garlic, parsley, chili flakes and freshly grated pecorino make up most of the ingredients needed to make this ultra-simple plate of pasta. Get the recipe for easy lemon pasta.

10. Lemon pudding cake

Fluffy cake sits atop a surprise layer of citrus-y pudding in this comforting winter dessert. Get the recipe for lemon pudding cake.

11. Orange soy-braised chicken thighs

Cooked in a sweet and salty sauce, these zesty braised chicken thighs are best served over rice. Get the recipe for orange soy-braised chicken thighs.

12. Creamy coconut steel-cut oats with blood orange compote

Topped with a honey-orange compote, these hearty oats are a great way to start the day. Get the recipe for creamy coconut steel-cut oats with blood orange compote.

13. Orange chaat masala

Spice up your citrus with something different tonight. This blend, plus thinly sliced red onions, takes the bright fruit into savoury sides territory, seamlessly. Get the recipe for orange chaat masala.

14. Grapefruit olive oil cake

If you only make one recipe from this collection, this cake is our pick. The juicy grapefruit and soft, glazed cake are a heavenly match. Get the recipe for grapefruit olive oil cake.

15. Breakfast salad

Salad for breakfast? Heck yes! This recipe is chock full of good fats, tasty protein and tons of fibre (not to mention beautiful slices of ripe orange and grapefruit). Get our good morning breakfast salad recipe.

16. Grapefruit brûlé

For breakfast, serve up a healthy dose of antioxidants and fibre with warm grapefruit halves, topped with caramelized brown sugar. Get the recipe for grapefruit brûlé.

17. Classic lemon tart

Tart and tangy but still deliciously sweet, this pretty tart is an impressive dinner party dessert. Get the recipe for a classic lemon tart.

18. Pork a l’orange

A little bit sweet, a little bit spicy — this dish is ready in just 15 minutes, and will pump up weeknight menus with gourmet flavour. Get the recipe for pork a l’orange.

19. Glazed lemon-poppyseed loaf

Soft, dense and zesty, this lemon loaf will disappear before the glaze sets. Get the recipe for glazed lemon-poppyseed loaf.

20. Clementine marmalade

Nothing says good morning like the taste of this sweet, tangy spread on crunchy hot buttered toast. With just three ingredients, you’ll never go back to store-bought. Get the recipe for clementine marmalade.

21. Chicken tajine with oranges and olives

This Moroccan tajine melds spices, vegetables and preserved oranges with tender chicken to create a dish your taste buds will love. (And you’ll be asked to make it again and again.) Get the recipe for chicken tajine with oranges and olives.

22. Rich lemon curd

This curd can also be made with lime, clementines or grapefruit — and with five more ways to use it, the possibilities abound. Get the recipe for rich lemon curd.

23. Preserved lemons

Tip: Kosher salt cuts through some of the bitterness of the lemon, making this preserve go a long way in your cooking. Get the recipe for preserved lemons.

24. Homemade Limoncello

Get the recipe for homemade limoncello.

25. Sparkling grapefruit punch