18 Early Fall Recipes That Showcase In-Season Produce

Summer was officially over this week, but the good news is: apples, carrots, beets, leeks and tons more harvest-time produce is here! Here are a few recipes starring this gorgeous fall produce to inspire you in the kitchen this month.
Beets
Beets are good most seasons, but their flavour peaks in the early fall. We love using a mix of yellow and red beets for our roasted beet salad. The fall colours are fun, and the flavour is delicious. Get this roasted beet salad with tahini dressing recipe.
