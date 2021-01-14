6 Homemade Pasta Recipes We Can't Stop Making

Everything Sophia Loren says about pasta is true: It’s delicious, never a mistake and seriously fun to make fresh (okay, we added that last part). Move over, sourdough—we’ve got a new kitchen passion project.

From learning how to make your own egg pasta dough, to the variety of shapes and styles you can mould, cut and roll it into, we can’t think of a better indoor winter hobby to spend our time on right now. Paying off in delicious dishes like duck ragù, extra-large pumpkin raviolis swimming in brown butter and sage and more, pasta night is a new adventure every week.

Try one of our brand-new homemade pasta recipes:

Gallery Homemade Pasta Recipes Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Catherine Doherty. Homemade Egg Pasta Dough Try this fun kitchen project and be amazed by the results! Tip: The “Tipo 00” flour we call for in this pasta recipe is more finely ground than semolina and all-purpose flours. Its low-protein content produces a silky texture for pasta. Feel free to swap all-purpose flour for tipo 00 in any of these recipes—or use a 50/50 mix. Get our homemade egg pasta dough recipe.