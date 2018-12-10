Recipe Collections

12 Perfect Holiday Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

There’s a huge variety of ways to get your festive fix of gingerbread — from crisp and snappy to soft and chewy, we have all the best recipes right here.

by

As the holidays approach, there’s there’s nothing quite like the aroma of freshly baked gingerbread filling the house (except maybe fresh pine, if you’re putting up a tree). And this year, choosing your gingerbread fix just got a little harder: from our rich and chewy gingerbread, to perfectly crisp gingersnaps and Belgian-style speculaas cookies, the gallery below is more than full of festive inspiration. We doubt you can choose just one:

Piparkakku cookies
  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Watch: How to make classic gingerbread cookies
