12 Perfect Holiday Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

1. Piparkakku cookies

Like a nice wine, these cookies get better as they age. The spices in Piparkakku (a Finnish version of gingersnaps) continue to develop over the course of a few days. Of course, they’re just as tasty out of the oven, so we don’t blame you if you don’t get to the three-day mark. Get our piparkakku recipe.

2. Ginger crackle cookies

Love gingerbread but not a fan of the crunch? Try this version instead. The oh-so-chewy texture will leave you reaching for a second…or third…or fourth. Get our ginger crackle cookie recipe.

3. Gingersnaps

These crispy cookies offer a satisfying crunch. And the best part: since the dough can be refrigerated (plus the baked cookies keep for five days in an airtight container), these are great make-ahead treats. Get our gingersnaps recipe.

4. Speculaas

Germany and the Netherland have the holidays down to a science and we trust their judgment when it comes to festive treats. Speculaas are spiced shortbread biscuits and pair perfectly with a nice cup of floral tea or rich hot chocolate. Get our speculaas cookie recipe.

5. Pfeffernüsse

This cookie is popular in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark — the Christmas trifecta — so it’s no wonder it’s a great festive staple. Get our pfeffernüsse recipe.

6. Gingerbread sandwiches with marshmallow frosting

Take your gingerbread up a notch! These cookie sandwiches use an easy 10-minute marshmallow frosting we can’t get enough of. Get our gingerbread sandwiches cookie recipe.

7. Classic gingerbread

There’s a reason gingerbread cookies are classic holiday fare. The scent evokes memories of years gone, the taste is delicious and they’re easy to decorate into festive favourites. There are a million-plus recipes out there, but this one’s our favourite for decorating. Get our classic gingerbread cookie recipe.

8. Ginger molasses stack cookies

Taking inspiration from the Austria’s famous Christmas markets, we’ve deconstructed the gingerbread cookie! This recipe alternates a layer of ginger dough with a layer of molasses dough. You still get the delicious gingerbread flavour in each bite, and it looks awesome on a plate. Get our ginger-molasses stack cookies recipe.

9. Chai gingerbread cookies

Chai spice is a perfect pairing with gingerbread! In fact, since they both use ginger, allspice and cinnammon, they share a lot of the same flavours. We use just a single tea bag to flavour the cookie, giving it a light hint of your fav winter bevvy. Get our chai gingerbread cookie recipe.

10. Espresso gingerbread cookies

Espsresso meet cookie. We’ve combined two of our favourite foods into one delicious biscuit. It’s like Christmas came early. Get our espresso gingerbread cookie recipe.

11. Ginger-chocolate cookies

This soft, gingery cookie is packed with gooey chocolate chunks and chewy candied ginger. The mix is a fun gift for friends and neighbours with kids. Get our ginger-chocolate cookie recipe.

12. Lacy gingersnap cookies