21 Perfect Holiday Brunch Recipes

Put together a memorably easy brunch this holiday with some of our favourite savoury and sweet recipes. From flaky cheddar scones to delicate French crepes and a bread pudding that no one will be able to resist, each recipe is a tantalizing treat, perfect for a leisurely meal around the brunch table.
Find your holiday brunch recipe inspiration in the gallery below:
Eggs in cheddar scones
Flaky buttermilk scones with soft eggs and sharp cheddar are a match made in brunch heaven. Kitchen tip: The whites should be slightly jiggly when removed from the oven, as the eggs will continue to cook in the hot scones. Get our eggs in cheddar scones recipe.