21 Perfect Holiday Brunch Recipes

From sticky buns to French toast, these dishes are perfect for a leisurely and festive breakfast.

Put together a memorably easy brunch this holiday with some of our favourite savoury and sweet recipes. From flaky cheddar scones to delicate French crepes and a bread pudding that no one will be able to resist, each recipe is a tantalizing treat, perfect for a leisurely meal around the brunch table.

Find your holiday brunch recipe inspiration in the gallery below:

Gallery 18 Holiday Brunch Recipes Eggs in cheddar scones Flaky buttermilk scones with soft eggs and sharp cheddar are a match made in brunch heaven. Kitchen tip: The whites should be slightly jiggly when removed from the oven, as the eggs will continue to cook in the hot scones. Get our eggs in cheddar scones recipe.







How to make classic crepes