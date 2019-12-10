18 Gluten-Free Cookie And Holiday Candy Recipes

Gluten-free cookie recipes let everyone at your cookie exchange or holiday party enjoy one of the most delicious parts of the holiday season: dessert! From Viennese-inspired chestnut meltaways to seriously impressive homemade candy, these gluten-free treats are showstoppers you’ll want to make year after year. Best of all, for some of these recipes, you don’t even need to turn on your oven!

Gallery Gluten-free holiday treats Photo, Roberto Caruso. Flourless chocolate snow mountains These ultra-chocolaty, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are a great make-ahead treat. They last for a month in the freezer, or a week in an airtight container on the countertop (but they'll disappear long before that). Get our flourless chocolate snow mountain cookies recipe.

How to make gluten-free meringue swirls