18 Gluten-Free Cookie And Holiday Candy Recipes

Gluten-free cookie recipes let everyone at your cookie exchange or holiday party enjoy one of the most delicious parts of the holiday season: dessert! From Viennese-inspired chestnut meltaways to seriously impressive homemade candy, these gluten-free treats are showstoppers you’ll want to make year after year. Best of all, for some of these recipes, you don’t even need to turn on your oven!
Flourless chocolate snow mountains
These ultra-chocolaty, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are a great make-ahead treat. They last for a month in the freezer, or a week in an airtight container on the countertop (but they'll disappear long before that). Get our flourless chocolate snow mountain cookies recipe.