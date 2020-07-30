40 Summer Dinner Recipes Ready In 30 Minutes Or Less

The last thing you want to do on a hot night is spend a ton of time in the kitchen. So, whether you don’t feel like turning on the oven, need new salad inspiration — or want to try a new sauce with your grilled steak tonight, we’ve got you covered. These dishes are all about simplicity, coming together in about half an hour (or less), giving you more time to enjoy outside in the sun (don’t forget your SPF).

Gallery 30 fast and easy summer dinner recipes Photo, Sian Richards. 10 mins: Cold noodles with shrimp, peaches and herbs Beat the heat (and don’t worry about turning on the oven) with this spicy-sweet noodle bowl. Get this cold noodles with shrimp, peaches and herbs recipe.