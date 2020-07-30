Recipe Collections

40 Summer Dinner Recipes Ready In 30 Minutes Or Less

No-stress recipes that make summer meals a snap.

No-lettuce salads: Tuna panzanella salad in large white bowl on a circular wooden platter

Photo, Erik Putz.

The last thing you want to do on a hot night is spend a ton of time in the kitchen. So, whether you don’t feel like turning on the oven, need new salad inspiration — or want to try a new sauce with your grilled steak tonight, we’ve got you covered. These dishes are all about simplicity, coming together in about half an hour (or less), giving you more time to enjoy outside in the sun (don’t forget your SPF).

Photo, Sian Richards.

10 mins: Cold noodles with shrimp, peaches and herbs

Beat the heat (and don’t worry about turning on the oven) with this spicy-sweet noodle bowl. Get this cold noodles with shrimp, peaches and herbs recipe.

