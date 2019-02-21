5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including A Teriyaki Beef Stir-Fry

1. Monday: Coconut green fish curry

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

A spicy (and speedy!) green curry to warm you up tonight. Serve this flavour-packed dish over rice with fresh basil and lime wedges. Get our coconut green fish curry recipe.

2. Tuesday: Grilled cheese croque madame

Ready in: 40. Serves: 4.

Ham and cheese between thick sourdough slices, with creamy bechamel and a sunny side up egg? Perfection. Indulge with this French-inspired breakfast-for-dinner tonight. Get our grilled cheese croque madame recipe.

3. Wednesday: Teriyaki beef stir-fry

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

The perfect mix and match meal, that can also be made quickly! This recipe is also easy to take vegetarian if you want, just swap out the beef for extra-firm tofu, lightly fried in oil to crisp up the edges. Get our teriyaki beef stir-fry recipe.

4. Thursday: Zucchini and pork meatballs in lettuce cups

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Skip spaghetti-night this week for a new family-favourite. Spicy mayo adds the zip, carrots, crunch, and building your own? — a whole lot of tasty fun. Get our pork meatballs recipe.

5. Herbed falafels smashed cucumber salad

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

From healthy, protein-packed lentils to vitamin rich spinach this meal makes it easy to get all your greens in tonight. Get our herbed falafels recipe.

6. Dessert: Banoffee tart