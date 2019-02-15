Recipe Collections

10 Coconut Dessert Recipes We’re Obsessed With Right Now

Don’t let chocolate hog all the glory this month. From layer cakes to rich puddings and gorgeous cupcakes, these coconutty confections deserve a lot of spotlight.

These tropical treats are as close to the beach as we’ll get during this wintry deep freeze, so we’re not holding back our enthusiasm. These recipes leverage everything from fresh to shredded coconut, coconut milk and even coconut extract — with incredible results. Find your new favourite dessert in the gallery below (I highly recommend the cupcakes):

Coconut shag cake
