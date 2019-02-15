10 Coconut Dessert Recipes We’re Obsessed With Right Now

1. Coconut shag cake

Coated with crisp coconut flakes, each forkful is light, airy and unbelievably delicious — everything you want in a cake. Get our coconut shag cake recipe.

2. Lamingtons

These fluffy little snacking cakes are drenched in coconut and chocolate (making them utterly irresistible). Get our lamingtons recipe.

3. Coconut cream pie

What makes this classic coconut cream pie the best ever? With coconut baked in the crust, in the custard AND sprinkled on top, it’s tropical perfection. Get our coconut cream pie recipe.

4. Coconut parfaits

Looking for a delicious gluten-free dessert? This recipe riffs off of our coconut cream pie, but (obviously) skips the pastry. Get our coconut parfaits recipe.

5. Chocolate dipped coconut macaroons

These coconut cookies have all the things we love about a great cookie: they’re chewy, chocolatey and taste like more. Get our chocolate dipped coconut macaroons recipe.

6. Toasted coconut cupcake

Light, airy and extra coconutty (coconut milk plus shredded coconut), these delicious cupcakes will be a hit every time you make them. Get our toasted coconut cupcakes recipe.

7. Chia and coconut pudding

Power up your diet with some delicious superfood! This make-ahead dessert is a healthy way to add a sweet note to dinner (eating right has never tasted so good). Get our chia and coconut pudding recipe.

8. Tres leches coconut cake recipe

We gave this Latin American cake, traditionally made with three types of milk, a delicious twist with rich coconut milk. It might just be the perfect dessert. Get our tres leches coconut cake recipe.

9. Pink coconut snowballs

Our homemade, hot-pink take on the Sno Ball — a Hostess convenience-store staple which dates back to the late 40s — is the most delightfully OTT dessert. They’re guaranteed to bring nostalgia — and sticky fingers — to any dessert table. Get our pink coconut snowballs recipe.

10. Alfajores