33 Sweet And Savoury Apple Recipes To Start Making Now

1. Classic apple crisp

Fall’s cool, crisp evenings call for warm apple crisp. Get this classic apple crisp recipe.

2. Apple muffins

Topped with a brown-sugar crumble, these muffins will fly off the plate. So go ahead, make a second batch. Get this apple muffins recipe.

3. Classic apple pie

Apple pie is a classic fall dessert for a reason. We like to cook the apples on the stovetop, as it removes some of the moisture from the slices, which helps them keep their shape during the baking. This results in a crisper filling that’s better at holding its shape. And, of course, it all makes the house smell divine. Get this classic apple pie recipe.

4. Tarragon, grilled fennel and apple salad

Serve this warm salad with barbecued salmon fillets or eat it on its own for a light meal. Get this tarragon, grilled fennel and apple salad recipe.

5. Apple slab pie

Got a big party coming over? Our apple slab pie serves 16! Bonus: Create a paper cone and drizzle the pie with icing for that fresh-from-the-bakery look. Get this apple slab pie recipe.

6. Apple hand pies

Hand pies are the perfect, portable fall treat. Get this apple hand pies recipe.

7. Pork medallions with arugula and apples

Apples bring a light, sweer flavour to this pork and arugla salad. Get this pork medallions with arugula and apples recipe.

8. Easy apple tart with aged cheddar crust

No fancy pastry skills needed here! Just roll out frozen puff pastry dough and top with sliced apples and grated cheddar. For a new twist, add a sprinkling of chopped fresh rosemary. Get this easy apple tart with aged cheddar crust recipe.

9. Kale and apple salad with creamy cashew dressing

This kale and apple salad with creamy cashew dressing gets a protein and fibre boost from the added chickpeas, making it a main-worthy dish. Get this kale and apple salad with creamy cashew dressing recipe.

10. Apple-cinnamon butter

A thick spread that’s delicious on toast, on scones or stirred into breakfast oatmeal. Get this apple-cinnamon butter recipe.

11. Wheat berry tabbouleh salad

Keeps things cool in the kitchen tonight with a hearty vegetarian salad that lets your slow cooker to do all the heavy lifting. Get this wheat berry tabbouleh salad recipe.

12. Apple-fennel salad

A crisp fresh fall salad. Top with toasted almonds and cider vinegar. Get this apple and fennel salad recipe.

13. Parsnip, apple and leek soup

There are many wonderful layers of subtle flavours to this soup. Make it up to two days in advance and reheat, thinning with more broth if desired. Get this parsnip, apple and leek soup recipe.

14. Apple, camembert and arugula sandwich

Creamy cheese, peppery greens and crunchy apple slices equal a boldly flavoured, delicious lunch sandwich. Get this apple, camembert and arugula sandwich recipe.

15. Apple sparkler

Apple juice and soda water are combined with brandy and garnished with apples in this fruity, caramel-coloured concoction. Get this apple sparkler recipe.

16. Apple pie dumplings with caramel sauce

Filled with brown sugar, pecans and cinnamon, these apple dumplings are perfect single-size portions that everyone will love. Get this apple pie dumplings with caramel sauce recipe.

17. Apple crumble with vanilla custard

Serve a la mode, or try drizzling it with our favourite crumble topping: Homemade vanilla custard! Get this apple crumble with vanilla custard recipe.

18. Roast pork tenderloin with brandied apples

Slice roast pork into medallions and serve it with sweet brandied apples. It’s so delicious, you’ll definitely be going in for seconds. Get this roast pork tenderloin with brandied apples recipe.

19. Cookies and cream caramel apple

These cookies and cream caramel apples trump the classic any day! The crunchy cookie base with white chocolate and caramel is just perfection. Get this cookies and cream caramel apples recipe.

20. Caramel apples with popcorn

Caramel, popcorn and salted peanuts add a little something different to this fall favourite. Get this caramel apples with popcorn recipe.

21. Sweet and salty caramel apple

Sweet, salty and tart: this caramel apple — drizzled in dark chocolate and covered in pretzels — has it all. Get this sweet and salty caramel apple recipe.

22. Roasted pumpkin with gnudi and apples

Once this roasted salad makes it onto the menu, you’ll be fielding request for a repeat performance all through the fall. Get this roasted pumpkin with gnudi and apples recipe.

23. Pork chops with warm apples and parsnip purée

Apples and pork are a perfect pairing you can eat over and over. Tip: Serve the pork chops and apples with bourbon-butter sauce… it’s incredible. Get this pork chops with warm apples and pasnip purée recipe.

24. Warm chicken and apple salad

A hearty salad that holds its own at dinner. Pour out a few glasses of crisp white wine for guests, and sit down to enjoy a fresh, harvest-inspired meal. Get this warm chicken and apple salad recipe.

25. Applesauce cake

They say an apple a day can keep the doctor away: so how about a cake made with applesauce and topped with apples? That’s gotta count for some good doctor karma right? Get this applesauce cake recipe.

26. Apple-blueberry superfood crumble

Who doesn’t love a cozy apple crumble? Here we’ve added heart-healthy walnuts, fibre-rich flax and crunchy pepitas to the traditional oats and sugar topping. Get this apple-blueberry superfood crumble recipe.

27. Rosemary ricotta and pesto croissant with apple

The humble sandwich goes haute. With a few fresh ingredients and some creative upgrades, thiss croissant turns into a sandwich that will turn coworkers green with envy. Get this rosemary ricotta and pesto croissant with apple recipe.

28. Roasted trout with Braeburn apples and pepita pesto

Surrounded by freshly chopped apples and squash, this roasted trout recipe captures the flavours of early fall perfectly. Drizzle with pepita pesto and set out to serve. Get this roasted trout with Braeburn apples and pepita pesto recipe.

29. Crispy pork chops with sautéed apples and onion

Skip applesauce for a homemade savoury side that suits this crisp pork to a T! Get this crispy pork chops with sautéed apples and onions recipe.

30. Apple-pecan olive oil cake

This moist, delicious cake is chock-full of apples and nuts, plus the goodness of whole wheat and olive oil — and it’s dairy-free! Pretty enough for parties, it’s also perfect for brunch. Get this apple-pecan olive oil cake recipe.

31. Baked goat cheese and apple salad

A decadent salad with apples, mixed greens and warm almond-crusted goat cheese rounds — need we say more? Get this baked goat cheese apple salad recipe.

32. Rustic caramel apple pie

In a hurry? This easy galette is ready to bake in no time. Just pick up some butter puff pastry from the store, and a warm dessert is less than an hour away. Get this rustic caramel apple pie recipe.

33. Apple-berry brown betty