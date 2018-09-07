33 Sweet And Savoury Apple Recipes To Start Making Now

1. Classic apple crisp
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Apple muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
Topped with a brown-sugar crumble, these muffins will fly off the plate. So go ahead, make a second batch. Get this apple muffins recipe.
3. Classic apple pie
Photo, Erik Putz.
Apple pie is a classic fall dessert for a reason. We like to cook the apples on the stovetop, as it removes some of the moisture from the slices, which helps them keep their shape during the baking. This results in a crisper filling that’s better at holding its shape. And, of course, it all makes the house smell divine. Get this classic apple pie recipe.
4. Tarragon, grilled fennel and apple salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
5. Apple slab pie
Photo, Erik Putz.
Got a big party coming over? Our apple slab pie serves 16! Bonus: Create a paper cone and drizzle the pie with icing for that fresh-from-the-bakery look. Get this apple slab pie recipe.
6. Apple hand pies
Photo, Erik Putz.
7. Pork medallions with arugula and apples
Photo, Erik Putz.
8. Easy apple tart with aged cheddar crust
Photo, Andreas Trauttmansdorff.
No fancy pastry skills needed here! Just roll out frozen puff pastry dough and top with sliced apples and grated cheddar. For a new twist, add a sprinkling of chopped fresh rosemary. Get this easy apple tart with aged cheddar crust recipe.
9. Kale and apple salad with creamy cashew dressing
Photo, Sian Richards.
10. Apple-cinnamon butter
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
11. Wheat berry tabbouleh salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Keeps things cool in the kitchen tonight with a hearty vegetarian salad that lets your slow cooker to do all the heavy lifting. Get this wheat berry tabbouleh salad recipe.
12. Apple-fennel salad
Photo, Sian Richards.
13. Parsnip, apple and leek soup
Photo, Erik Putz.
There are many wonderful layers of subtle flavours to this soup. Make it up to two days in advance and reheat, thinning with more broth if desired. Get this parsnip, apple and leek soup recipe.
14. Apple, camembert and arugula sandwich
Photo, Sian Richards.
15. Apple sparkler
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Apple juice and soda water are combined with brandy and garnished with apples in this fruity, caramel-coloured concoction. Get this apple sparkler recipe.
16. Apple pie dumplings with caramel sauce
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
17. Apple crumble with vanilla custard
Photo, Sian Richards.
18. Roast pork tenderloin with brandied apples
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
19. Cookies and cream caramel apple
Photo, Erik Putz.
20. Caramel apples with popcorn
Photo, Erik Putz.
21. Sweet and salty caramel apple
Photo, Erik Putz.
22. Roasted pumpkin with gnudi and apples
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
23. Pork chops with warm apples and parsnip purée
Photo, Erik Putz.
24. Warm chicken and apple salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A hearty salad that holds its own at dinner. Pour out a few glasses of crisp white wine for guests, and sit down to enjoy a fresh, harvest-inspired meal. Get this warm chicken and apple salad recipe.
25. Applesauce cake
Photo, Jodi Pudge.
They say an apple a day can keep the doctor away: so how about a cake made with applesauce and topped with apples? That’s gotta count for some good doctor karma right? Get this applesauce cake recipe.
26. Apple-blueberry superfood crumble
Photo, Erik Putz.
Who doesn’t love a cozy apple crumble? Here we’ve added heart-healthy walnuts, fibre-rich flax and crunchy pepitas to the traditional oats and sugar topping. Get this apple-blueberry superfood crumble recipe.
27. Rosemary ricotta and pesto croissant with apple
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
28. Roasted trout with Braeburn apples and pepita pesto
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
29. Crispy pork chops with sautéed apples and onion
Photo, Ryan Szulc.
30. Apple-pecan olive oil cake
Photo, Jodi Pudge.
This moist, delicious cake is chock-full of apples and nuts, plus the goodness of whole wheat and olive oil — and it’s dairy-free! Pretty enough for parties, it’s also perfect for brunch. Get this apple-pecan olive oil cake recipe.
31. Baked goat cheese and apple salad
Photo, Michael Alberstat.
32. Rustic caramel apple pie
Photo, John Cullen.
In a hurry? This easy galette is ready to bake in no time. Just pick up some butter puff pastry from the store, and a warm dessert is less than an hour away. Get this rustic caramel apple pie recipe.
33. Apple-berry brown betty
Photo, John Cullen.
Throw the ingredients in your slow cooker while you put the final touches on dinner, and when everyone is ready for a bit of something sweet, you’ve got a warm, fruit-filled dessert to serve (à la mode of course). Get this apple-berry brown betty recipe.