Recipe Collections

33 Sweet And Savoury Apple Recipes To Start Making Now

Bushels of these tart and crisp or soft and honeyed gems are arriving from the orchards, and we couldn’t be more excited.

by

It’s apple season, and we couldn’t be more excited! From our classic pie recipe to a crowd-pleasing, cozy apple crisp, savoury apple-cheese tart and more, these recipes will keep you busy well into the fall.

Classic apple crisp
33
view slideshow
Photos

How to make sweet and salty caramel apples
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram