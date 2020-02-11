10 Of The Best Chocolate Shops In Canada

Canada as a gourmet-chocolate destination? You better believe it. All across the country, master chocolatiers are opening up boutique shops with truffles, bars and other treats that rival even the fanciest European confections. In Calgary, The Chocolate Lab is turning out bonbons that look like works of art, and over on the East Coast, the Newfoundland Chocolate Company is celebrating all things local with regionally sourced ingredients and wrappers that are an ode to the province. Here are 10 of the best chocolate shops across Canada.

Gallery best chocolate shops Photo, The Chocolate Lab. The Chocolate Lab, Calgary. The bonbons and truffles at Calgary’s The Chocolate Lab look like works of art, with delicate, colourfully designed shells. And the treats are as delicious as they are gorgeous—they’ve won multiple prizes at the Canadian Chocolate Awards.

