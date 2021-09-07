Your Weekly Horoscope: September 8 - September 14, 2021

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It is healthy and wise to be honest about your feelings and to stay with them even when they’re hard. It may seem paradoxical, but spending time with your disappointments and sorrow may be the quickest way to feeling better and to feeling grateful for what you’ve got. Even if it’s awkward, this week is an excellent time for you to move slowly as your heart needs you to and to care for yourself however you need.

