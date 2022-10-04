Your Weekly Horoscope: October 5 - October 11, 2022

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

When you feel activated or stressed out this week, Libra, that’s when you need to get grounded. The full moon on the ninth in your relationship house is likely to kick up some interpersonal drama. Take accountability for your part, and boldly explore or confront what needs your attention. The key is to do so without allowing people or circumstances to bully you or rush your process. Show up, but do so in a way that is authentic to you.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You have some important choices in front of you, and this is absolutely the time to centre the most life-affirming of your options. This may not be super practical in the short term, but it will support your greatest hopes for happiness in the long term. Do your best to explore your options without obsessing on them and to evaluate what’s possible without comparing yourself, or your progress, to others. Free yourself from fear by finding your yes, and prioritize that, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s time to let go so that you can create something more sustainable, joyous, and true to who you’ve become, Sagittarius. This week may find you grappling with control, and that can lead to a host of mixed emotions. Don’t be shy to ask for help, and take your time to find the most grounded way forward that you can. As things change, it’s important to be flexible, but don’t lose track of who you are and how you choose to be in the world.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The only way through it is through it, Capricorn. Take a moment this week to explore your biggest fears. Be honest with yourself. Is there a meaningful fear of success in the mix? If so, you’re not alone, but your own emotions may be blocking your desired path. Explore your unconscious biases and fear-based assumptions this week, my love.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There’s a lot of astrological chaos at play, and it’s likely to be making you feel a little off. Don’t assign blame to yourself or others as a way to simplify whatever it is that’s happening. The truth is often nuanced and complex, and this week it will require a heart-centred approach to properly understand it all. Explore your situation and relationships from multiple angles to better locate yourself, and identify your best next steps from there.

Feb. 19-March 20

What you do is, of course, very important, but your motivations for doing what you do are also important. How you hold your intentions, care for your emotions, and pursue your goals are key considerations this week. Don’t try to control matters or feelings. Try being present and unattached to whatever is or isn’t happening in this moment. Allow for things to be uncertain without assuming the worst, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Being freed from fear doesn’t mean that you no longer feel it. What it does mean is that your fears do not control or define you. There’s much to be learned from our fears. Sometimes they’re present to warn us of potential dangers; sometimes they’re simply old emotional habits that need to be overcome. Be brave enough to sit with your vulnerable parts so that you can understand what they’re trying to tell you, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Your sign can be quite security-oriented, which makes it hard to take risks or tolerate uncertainty. If you identify your sense of self through what you have or what others think of you, you’re likely to feel unsettled. This week it’s important that you work on your relationship to yourself, and lean into the grounding that it provides. Things can be good or bad, and that’s just life—just don’t lose track of who you are, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Listen to your heart. This week, if something feels off to you, trust that. While you’re capable of convincing yourself of pretty much anything for at least 15 minutes, the truth is true whether you want to experience it or not. This week may find you having to confront the things that are not working for you and that’s okay, even if it isn’t fun. Be brave enough to confront the tough stuff, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

This week’s full moon in Aries may kick up some old disappointments or other emotionally painful triggers. As unpleasant as this may be, take it as an opportunity to explore yourself and expand beyond past hurts. This may require you to let go of narratives or patterns that you’ve held on to tightly, or it may require you to simply practice being present. In any case, your heart is a part worth protecting, so do it with bravery, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

As you grow and change, it can be tempting to look outside of yourself for answers. This is often a wise thing to do! We need outside input to help ground us. That said, there is a fine-but-important line between confirming your instincts or verifying your facts and losing track of yourself in a quest to get validation from others. Be intentional about both who you seek validation from and how much you actually listen to your own instincts for answers.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may find yourself feeling overwhelmed or exhausted this week, and if that’s the case, it’s time to stop adding things to your plate. Slow down, and check in with yourself. You have made some decisions that will have pretty important consequences in your life. You can’t fully know what the outcome will be for some time yet. Allow room for uncertainty as matters play out, Virgo.

