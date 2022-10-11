Your Weekly Horoscope: October 12 - October 18, 2022

Try not to take it too personally when people act in ways that are unexpected; everybody is going through it right now.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’ve lost touch with your intuition, you may be feeling pretty discombobulated. We are in eclipse season, and emotions are running high, which can be really challenging for relationships. Try not to take it too personally when people act in ways that are unexpected; everybody is going through it right now. If something comes up, deal with it directly, but don’t waste your energy trying to divine others’ motivations. It’s just not worth the energy this week, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Maintaining a positive outlook in the presence of your fears or very real problems is difficult, but it’s a skill worth cultivating. This week you may be feeling impatient to get things done or at least to get moving in the right direction. Keep a broad-minded perspective so that the small things don’t trip you up and you don’t lose track of your motivation and intentions. This is a time for taking chances and betting on yourself, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It is possible to honour how others feel without letting it overwhelm you. It just takes effort! This week, you’re likely to be dealing with people who are either stuck themselves or bringing negativity to you. Your homework is to be open to others’ feedback without compromising your discretion. Strive to explore all of your options without being attached to what you think you should conclude.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You may be grappling with a loss or painful situation this week, and it’s important that you make room for your sadness. It’s also important that you don’t mistake this act of making space for a fixation on your fears, because those are two very different things. The former is uncomfortable but will help you heal, while the latter intensifies your pain and keeps you stuck. If you have to navigate difficulties, bring your wisdom, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you don’t have clarity about your own boundaries, how are other people supposed to? Spend some time with yourself getting clear about what you can and cannot do in a healthy way. Once you start embodying that, you’ll be poised for others to follow suit. There is very little you can control in life, but how you choose to relate to yourself and behave in the world is certainly within your jurisdiction.

Feb. 19-March 20

You’re at a foundation-laying phase of development, Pisces. You don’t need to have it all figured out, and you don’t need to know what’s coming next in order to be on the right path. Give yourself permission to slow down so that you can deal with whatever situations and emotions come up for you this week. Remember to refer back to yourself so that you can honour your truth in the here and now.

March 21-April 19

You may be feeling a little bit scattered or overwhelmed, and the best direction for you to point your attention is within. Mind your own business, tend to your own garden, and generally do your best to be here now, Aries. While it’s valuable to understand how you got where you are, make sure to incorporate taking responsibility for your parts. Have the strength and self-awareness to be humble this week.

April 20-May 20

This week is all about compromise, Taurus. Find the sweet spot between your responsibilities and desires, other people’s needs, and your own needs. Get familiar with that safe place where you can both be informed about the world and also preserve your mental health. As the saying goes, don’t let perfection stand in the way of progress. If you can accept where you’re at, you’re likely to be able to efficiently mobilize so that everyone’s needs get met.

May 21-June 21

Seeking balance doesn’t mean achieving balance; it means that you prioritize it in your approach to your thinking and your actions. This week is a mixed bag for you. On the one hand, you are seeing things clearly and achieving a greater sense of self, which is lovely. On the other hand, you may have a hard time sitting with your progress and letting it percolate. You’re on the right path, but you don’t yet have answers. And that’s okay, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

When you get overwhelmed, it’s easy to react defensively without meaning to. This week, your task—should you accept it—is to be very mindful about how you respond to your reactions, Moonchild. This is likely to be pretty awkward, but the benefit is that you’ll both be taking better care of yourself and also showing up to your relationships in ways that reflect what you truly want and who you really are.

July 23-Aug. 22

Getting clear about your boundaries is so important, as is communicating them in a firm-yet-kind way. The problem is that you can do a perfect job of clarifying your needs and limits, and that doesn’t mean that people can or will respect them. All you can do is keep your side of the street clean. Resist the temptation to get into power struggles with others. In the words of Maya Angelou, “when people show you who they are, believe them.”

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week, you may be feeling simultaneously anxious to get things going and uncertain of yourself. Align with what makes you happy, Virgo. In other words, allow things that bring you joy to direct your choices and inspire your motivation. It sounds so simple, but it’s easy to lose track of the things that are driving you. When this happens, it can feel like you’re spinning your wheels and not getting anywhere. Get back on track, Virgo.

