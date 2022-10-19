Your Horoscope For November 2022

November is a month of deep reflection and inner work. We welcome the month ahead with the total lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. This potent and eclipsed full moon is the culmination point of whatever began back in April, and, in the bigger picture, the shifts and changes going on in your life since November 2021. It’ll bring you certain epiphanies and reality checks, so pay closer attention.

Mid-month, Sagittarius season is in full effect with Venus (November 15), Mercury (November 17) and the sun (November 22) all simultaneously moving into Sagittarius. The new moon in Sagittarius also takes place on November 23. It’ll generally signify a desire to initiate quests and adventures. Personally, it will emphasize the Sagittarius house in your chart.

Finally, Jupiter in Pisces stations direct on November 23 and will finish its tenure in Pisces over the next month. Read your month-ahead horoscopes for guidance and prompts for further curiosity.

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Back in April, new roots sprang from new beginnings in your relationships and collaborations (business and/or personal). This time around, whatever grew from springtime is finally reaching its maximum potential. What old relational patterns and dynamics are you unlearning with the important people in your life? Keep a close understanding of the creative and tangible tools you have access to ― these will help you make decisions that align with who you are.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The quality of your daily life can be an invaluable benchmark of how burned out you actually are. Sometimes, burnout looks like boredom, though most times, it’s a profound, nagging sense of discontent. Pushing through can be a way to avoid the true roots of your problems. This month, prioritize taking care of yourself, including calling yourself out on the self-sabotaging decisions that keep you feeling unwell.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Creativity often requires ample rumination, daydreaming, spacing out and brooding. Basically, planning and doing the art is not the ultimate way of leaning into your creative flow. Get into hermit mode this month ahead. This kind of internal, mental and emotional spaciousness will help you get unstuck. Especially if you’ve been feeling particularly uninspired these days. Lean into the quiet.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The month ahead is an opportunity to confront, accept and integrate your past. There’s a forward momentum that encourages the exploration of new dreams and a possibility for a new future. But first, be honest about the inertia of your memories. Nostalgia can be like a weight that holds you back. So, make friends with the fear in your heart. The goal is to soften around it versus eliminating it by force of will ― because the latter is avoidance and will likely boomerang back on you. Moving forward is not always about cutting off the past, but being able to live on because and despite it.

Feb. 19-March 20

Life is often a complex layering of new starts, ongoing projects, and inevitable endings. For November, imagine your life path as a kind of perpetual musical score where the overall song has no distinct end or beginning. But there are peaks and valleys within the music that take on different tones, speed and emotions. As with any piece of music, it’s not just the bigger, more significant milestones that matter—the quiet and seemingly invisible in-betweens are just as important.

March 21-April 19

It’s a fact that money is required to sustain at least a basic level of comfort and stability. If you’re able to, though, for November try to spend some time thinking about your own beliefs, values and principles when it comes to what it means to live a meaningful life. Perhaps this may help you reset your psychological and energetic relationship with money. From this place, you can assess what truly matters to you.

April 20-May 20

If you’ve been shedding massive layers of old skin the past year, you’re in for an epiphany this month. If you’ve been working hard at getting to the core of who you are, the fruits of your labour and dedication to your authenticity will finally start to reveal themselves. There are new friendships to nourish and old ones to grieve. November is about your growing pains—and also the relief and delight of living your life without pretences and half-truths.

May 21-June 21

Mirrors reflect—but they can also warp and slant reality. For November, notice the distorting mirrors around you―the literal kind, sure, but also people, situations and your internal thoughts, to name a few. Looking through and engaging with these mirrors can make it harder to know the truth, but can also hone your discerning eye. Stay sharp.

June 22-July 22

Life is busy, busy, busy! Perhaps you’re throwing yourself over towards projects, activities, responsibilities, relationships and overall life obligations that take a lot of your time. Some of these may feel enjoyable to attend to, sweet, even; others may feel like tiny inconveniences. You can also easily spill over and not have enough capacity for all that demands your attention. If possible, prioritize the projects that support your well-being. But, sometimes, a job is a job, and responsibilities need tending. Find your way through by focussing beyond on the glimmer of joy in the fullness of your life.

July 23-Aug. 22

This time is ripe for inner child repair, joy and play. You’ve been on a journey of reconfiguring what you thought of as your life path and legacy. Like so many, you’ve had to adjust your expectations about the shape of your life. Try to unlearn and detach your sense of self-worth from the deliverables and, instead, to measure it from a place of pleasure and joy. Are you enjoying yourself? Even on hard and bad days, isn’t that the point? And if not, what are you even doing?

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Sometimes, absence and distance remind you of what you value most. This month ahead, figure out what being at home means to you. Is it the location? Where your stuff is arranged for your own comfort? Is it the people you’re with or the land of your ancestors? If you are far from what it means to be at home, explore how you can emulate the sensation of home—wherever you may be.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Confrontations with impermanence are high on the list of themes you’ll be navigating this November, dear Libra. Despite the potentially difficult topic, approach this month with a creative and curious heart and mind. Engage with art ― literature, music, films, etc. ― that help you channel your thoughts and feelings about loss, grief and the inevitability of change. Let this not be a month of despairing but make it be about softening and connecting to the universal experience of mortality. May it open your heart.

