Your Weekly Horoscope: May 25 - 31, 2022

May 21-June 21

The things that are stressing you out in your life are often transitory. How you deal with stress and uncertainty is what defines you at the end of the day. This week you are likely to be feeling anxious or to be dealing with others who are quite destabilized. Find ways of showing up that reflect who you are and not just where you find yourself. This may require you to prioritize reflection over quick action, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

You may be feeling sad or distressed about something that is just outside of your control. As uncomfortable as this is, there is no way to rush through this. The winning combination for you this week is to pair your intuition with a realistic assessment of your current circumstances. This will take some serious self-reflection and the willingness to trust yourself. Honour your present by learning from your past.

July 23-Aug. 22

This is a meaningful time for recuperation, advancement, and adventure. The key is to make sure that whatever you’re doing now reflects what you believe in as well as your desires for the future. Make sure that you’re not being distracted by shiny things, and instead, keep your energy fixed on life-affirming choices. Resist the urge to choose ease at the expense of advancement, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’re going through a growth spurt, and it is primarily emotional in nature. This means that if you try to push yourself to change too quickly, you’d be missing the point. This is a time in which it is more important to get there whole than it is to get there quickly. If you make mistakes or find yourself enmeshed in dynamics that feel all too familiar, take a breath and learn from your situation, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

There’s a great deal of uncertainty in the world right now, and you’re likely to be feeling it. Instead of seeking answers, this is an important time to release your attachments. In the short term, it’s appealing to have assurances or validation. For the big picture, however, what you really need is to be engaging authentically with your life. As difficult as it may be, strive to be interested in your discomfort this week, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The keyword for your week is pacing, Scorpio. You are at a stage of development where what you do or don’t do now will be the foundation for what comes next. It may be tempting to want to push for progress, but if you’re unprepared or otherwise not ready, pressing forward would be an error. Taking a grounded and careful approach to all that you do will be a little challenging in the short term, but it will pay off down the road.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s important that you listen to what other people are telling you about their feelings and needs this week, Sagittarius. You run the risk of getting embroiled in power struggles that take away from your most exciting developments. Your challenge is to make sure that your plans don’t create unnecessary or disproportionate waves in your relationships. This can all be avoided by listening to others and being adaptable in response to their needs.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Negative obsessions are just prayers for what you don’t want, Capricorn. This week, make sure that you are not clutching your fears so tightly that you cannot see past them. Be brave in the face of insecurity, and put yourself out there. You don’t have to go at 100 percent in order to be making progress; small successes are meaningful. Challenge yourself to keep showing up at a pace that you can sustain, my friend.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Not everything makes sense. This week you will find that if you are emotionally overwhelmed or mentally taxed, your ability to sort through information and make choices may be compromised. Get emotionally present before you try to assess your situation, Aquarius. In doing so, you will have all of the information you need to steer yourself in the right direction. Integrating your discomfort is essential for your long-term comfort, as paradoxical as that may sound.

Feb. 19-March 20

This is not a good time to look outside of yourself for answers. Astrology teaches us that life is all about cycles. If you can reflect upon where you’re at in your own personal cycles, you will be empowered to see the patterns that are weaving through your life. In doing so, you will be able to assess your own participation and learn from what has and hasn’t worked in the past. You have the answers within you; trust yourself, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

With Jupiter in your sign, you may be feeling extra impulsive or impatient to make progress. That said, a little preparation and clarity of intent will go a long way this week. Make sure that you take an educated approach to things and that you’re not only acting out of impulse. In doing so, you will be able to make meaningful progress that has long-lasting effects. Slow down in order to speed up, Aries.

April 20-May 20

You may be feeling a bit self-protective this week, and that makes perfect sense. Resist the urge to become controlling or shut others out. This is an important time for learning from your past. Look for the patterns at play in your thinking and the situations you find yourself in. Take note of your impulses. In pursuing an inventory of yourself, you will make the most of this time. Move at your own pace, Taurus.