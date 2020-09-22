Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

September 23 – October 22

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.

Best traits

Diplomatic, creative, fair and collaborative

Work

Libra is a sign concerned with fairness, and that means a lot when it comes to work and money. Saving is important to you, but hard to prioritize when there are so many ways to enjoy the money you’ve worked hard to have. Because of your people-oriented nature, you tend to deeply invest in the people you work with or for—when those relationships don’t go as expected, it can be hard to maintain your passion for your job.



Love

You are totally charming, Libra. Getting people interested in you is not typically a problem as you are very partner-oriented and have great people skills. The hard part is when things get real—you can be co-dependent and that inclines you to try to keep the peace, even when things are messed up. It’s okay if things aren’t always chill—in fact, how you get through the rough stuff with your partner is a sign of long-term compatibility, Libra.

Friendships

Having time with friends is something that makes you feel alive—luckily you’re good at making pals and maintaining friendships. You have to watch out for gossip, though, because if you are sweet to people’s faces and talk behind their backs you will develop a reputation of being fake. Learn to be forthright when things get complicated, Libra.

Family

You have the tendency to be quite organized when it comes to your home life. You know how you want things to be—so whether you’re highly organized or a total clutter bug, you want to do things your own way. Family is important to you, and so it’s natural that you strive to maintain harmony between your family of origin and your chosen family.

Jessica Lanyadoo loves astrology and helping people help themselves. Learn more about her at lovelanyadoo.com.

