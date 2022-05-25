Your Horoscope For June 2022

June is, thankfully, more comfortable and less torturous compared to last month. The planet of communication, Mercury, after a spell in retrograde, goes direct on June 3, hopefully helping any stalled projects and conversations to move along. It also re-enters Gemini on June 13, making it easier to process information.

A full moon in Sagittarius illuminates the sky on June 14. It completes a powerful story that began in December 2021 (it was a total solar eclipse back then, as you read here). It squares Neptune this time, making things a touch confusing and overwhelming.

Summer solstice is also upon us as the Sun enters Cancer on June 21. (Happy birthday month to you Cancer babies!) Venus enters Gemini on June 22, which bodes well for pleasant socializing. And finally, a new moon in Cancer emerges on June 28, starting a new annual cycle of beginning in the Cancer area of your charts. Read your month ahead horoscopes for insights.

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

May 21-June 21

Some thresholds in life are clearly demarcated with a before and after of the precise beginning and end. However, as you go through the motions of your metamorphosis, some things simply mould and merge, without any precise beginning and end point. But some of the changes you’re embodying in the past month are becoming clearer as summer approaches. Your relationships are likely already reflecting the major shifts in how you’re carrying yourself forward.

June 22-July 22

The occult is such because it requires brave seekers to uncover all that’s cloaked and hidden from plain sight. Spend more time in your metaphorical cave. There is much to unpack, and solitude is your friend. You’ll get your chance under the warmth of the sun as mid-month brings with it the beginning of summer. But in the meantime, the labour of love consists of retreat and introspection.

July 23-Aug. 22

Everybody needs something to strive towards—life becomes more colourful when you have something to look forward to. You, more than anyone, understand the value of feeling alive. Now, as your life changes directions yet again and your ambitions take a different shape, take your time settling into the new view. One uneventful moment does not mean you’ve lost it. You don’t always have to rush your way to your dreams.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

What beliefs do you have around giving and receiving care, respect and labour? Do you find it easy to be vulnerable with others? Do you feel affirmed or suffocated when others take care of you? Do you think love should be unconditional? How do these stories affect how you feel connected in your relationships? These are points of contemplation for you this month, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

What have you learned about recalling your memories? How much does time distort what you remember? Does looking back at critical junctures in your life cement you in that time and space, unable to release its hold on you? Or does it assist you in moving forward with an appreciation for where you’ve been? Surely it’s a nuanced mix of complex emotions. But you must try to help yourself see new perspectives towards new futures. You’re always shifting.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Please remember that there is no right or wrong way to grieve. You may feel an unquenchable impulse to fix your anguish because that is how you learned how to hold broken things. But you also don’t need to rush towards repair. Nor do you have to hold it all by yourself. Some things need time to stay in their smashed and ruptured mess. Some things can be shared away. The late Leonard Cohen sings, “Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack, a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Respect is key in every relationship. But have you ever embodied what pure adoration for someone/something can feel like? Where you have stars in your eyes, should they grace you with their presence, and fond butterflies in your gut? Learn to discern between the two as you also strive for both respect and affection in your connections.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Next time you make small talk with someone and they ask you to introduce yourself, fight the urge to immediately associate who you are with what you do for work. If so much of your sense of self-worth is mired so deeply in your career, this might be an excellent time to untangle yourself from this way of forming your identity. Despite how proud you are of yourself, find other ways of coming alive. Or at least play around with different scripts on how to present yourself.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There is a technical astrological explanation for this, but it’s wild that play is seen as the death of productivity and labour. But it makes sense, right? It’s counterintuitive to profit if you take your time and, even worse, enjoy yourself along the way. But listen, try your hardest to lean into pleasure. This is how you decondition away from your responsibilities as a direct correlation and proof of your sense of self-worth (it is not!).

Feb. 19-March 20

This time of the year for you is often a push-pull between wanting to nest and hide under your cozy blanket or going out and partying while emotionally bonding with people you care about. In any case, please make sure you’re getting your fill on both extremes of comfort. Ambiverts usually have it hard, because the replenishing effects of extroverted and introverted activities depend on many factors. Let your mood lead the way and squash any FOMO that comes up.

March 21-April 19

Learning something new is a practice in remaining teachable. If you know everything, then you can’t learn anything. So, go ahead and find something new to learn about. Get excited about it and see how it alters your firmly held values, beliefs and principles. Allow yourself the fluidity and complexity of nuance and context. Nothing is ever permanent. You can change your mind about things.

April 20-May 20

What are the things and situations that create stability in your life? What about conditions of abundance? How does it feel in your body when you feel sustainably resourced? That you have the things you need to support yourself? What happens when the stabilizing factors in your life are lost? How do you ground yourself? How do you regroup? Reflect on the value judgements you attach to things, dear Taurus.