Your Weekly Horoscope: January 9 – 15, 2019

1. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 As you change your needs, limits invariably change, too. You don’t need to carve your intentions in stone this week, but it’s time to make a choice. Dare to be optimistic in the face of your fears, and to find your voice when you would typically act on autopilot. Find the flow in what you’re doing, no matter how small the task, so that you can act in ways that reflect your presence. Don’t wait for your life to happen to you — live it now, Capricorn. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 You don’t have to go it alone, my love! Make an effort to talk your feelings out this week. Uncertainty is so uncomfortable, but it isn’t bad. It isn’t easy to be unsure of where you’re going, how you’ll get there, or when, but not knowing isn’t code for “something negative is around the bend.” You don’t need to figure out anything major this week, Aquarius. All you have to do is experiment with ways experiencing your emotions that actually work for you. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

3. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 There is no one way to have healthy boundaries, because healthy boundaries are situational, flexible, yet firm. You do a disservice to yourself and the people you’re close to when you don’t express your needs in clear and honest ways. Your only job is to keep your side of the road clean. The time has come for you to show up — even if it’s scary or things don’t go well, you can know that you tried. Don’t hold yourself back this week, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

4. Aries

March 21-April 19 You don’t need to get to the bottom of it, fix it, or get anyone on board. All you have to do is get grounded and be here now. If you try to correct a problem that you don’t understand out of your uncomfortable feelings, you will likely make things worse. Don’t let your ego write cheques that you can’t actually cash, Aries. It’s time to have a seat or you’ll end up creating drama that only serves as a distraction to what you really need. Tend to your feels, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

5. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You don’t need to take on others’ emotions or issues in order to show them your loyalty. Show up with kindness, but without taking on the stress of your environment, Taurus. You will have more to offer — and be happier, too — if you are able to relate to others without compromising your own energy. To show up with kindness, you’ve got to have healthy enough boundaries to know what you can take on, versus what simply isn’t yours to hold. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

6. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Your resistance to what is happening is making things 300 percent worse than it really is. If you stopped trying to figure out whose fault it is, how you got here, and how messed up it is, you could do what you actually need to do: lean into it. Accept your situation so that you can work with it, to come up with the best possible outcome. You have choices, but when you’re having a pity party it’s hard to see it. You’ve got this, Twin Star. Just take it one step at a time. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

7. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Seeking balance is not about looking to feel good all the time — emotional balance happens when you allow yourself to feel whatever you’re feeling without attachment or repression. This week is likely to kick up all kinds of feels, and while that isn’t easy, it doesn’t have to be bad, either. Take responsibility for how you feel by moderating what you do in reaction to it. You will propel your relationships forward one way or another, this week. Strive to do it with grace, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

8. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 You don’t need to know what’s going to come next in order to be prepared for it — you only have to know who you are and what you value. This week will test your relationship to opportunity, Leo, so let me remind you of this: comparison is the thief of joy. You only have to be the best current version of yourself, you only need to do your best, and nobody’s success or failure has anything to do with your own. This week, choose life, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

9. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Worry is in the air but you don’t need to take it on, Virgo. While you may not be getting exactly what you want, you’re not in bad shape, either. If you’re willing to see the potential in your situation, your next steps will clarify themselves for you this week. Something needs to change, but it’s most likely to start with you, if it’s gonna stick. This is a good time to depart with convention and take some real risks in spite of your fears, my love Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

10. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 You don’t need to get it perfect, but you do need to try. Even if you don’t know how you’re going to get there, you can trust that you’re on your way. This week will confront you with some logistical problems to consider, but it’s important that you don’t let it get you down in a way that derails you. Pace yourself through your efforts, pair common sense action with follow-through, and add a dash of hope to the mix and you can’t go wrong, Libra. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

11. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Avoid knee-jerk reactions and other unintentional messiness this week. The way you do the things you do is just as important as the things themselves – that’s why you can do everything “right” and still feel wrong. This week you can do what’s expected of you, or you can pause long enough to consider what’s true for you, Scorpio. While you are not free from consequences, you are free to make choices that are right for you. Determine your next moves carefully, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

12. Sagittarius