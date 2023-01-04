Your Weekly Horoscope: January 4 - 10, 2023

You can show up in new ways when dealing with old wounds— just remember who you are and honour that.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Lay foundations that you can build upon intentionally this week, Capricorn. You may be feeling sad or having to deal with relationship issues that feel like they’re going nowhere. Your job is to do your best to participate in ways that both reflect how you feel and what you wish to see in your relationships. If you get wrapped up in defensiveness and power struggles, you’re likely to contribute to the problem that you most wish to heal.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week, it’s important that you walk your talk. A good way to do that is to make sure that your actions reflect your priorities. If there’s a situation or relationship that you want to nurture, it’s okay to be a bit protective with it or take it slower than you usually do. Often being intentional requires that you slow down. Just because you can make things happen quickly, that doesn’t mean it’s the wisest move at this time, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s okay to be stressed or insecure, even if it isn’t fun. When you’re feeling uncertain or just plain bummed, it’s important that you take care of yourself so that you can figure out what you need. This week is an important one for taking action, so it is equally important that you tend to your insides so that you can best assess what to do and how to get it done, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

This week, you’re likely to be faced with challenging dynamics. It’s important that you’re honest with yourself and others and forthright in how you approach the things that scare you. Keep in mind that honesty—and I mean real honesty—requires that you are honest with yourself about what you’re feeling. Easier said than done! There’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable or with needing support, so don’t isolate yourself in your moments of need, Aries.

April 20-May 20

If you let your ego get in the way, you’re likely to feel fenced-in, Taurus. When you feel a surge of defensiveness start to mount, see if you can use your body to shake it off this week. If you allow yourself to act or react out of frustration, unfortunately you’re likely to create worse conditions for yourself. Allow the things that are upsetting you to inspire you to clarify what you do want, what you can do, and who you want to be in this situation.

May 21-June 21

Slow down, Twin Star. It may feel like things are changing very quickly or that all of a sudden you have to cope with things you feel overwhelmed by. Take the time to reflect on the hard work you’ve done on yourself and the lessons you’ve learned in the past year. This will make it easier to apply those lessons to your current feelings or situation. You can show up in new ways when dealing with old wounds— just remember who you are and honour that this week.

June 22-July 22

There will be a full moon in your sign on the 6th, and it’s likely to stir up some pretty intense emotions and relationship dynamics. It’s key that you take care of yourself, Moonchild, but your emotions are likely to be so big that it may make it hard to determine what that even means. Feel what you feel, but don’t allow big emotions to compel you towards unkind, passive-aggressive, or dishonest actions. Your vulnerability is your superpower this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

Make sure that you don’t unwittingly paint yourself into a corner this week. Choose freedom, and create space to be more authentic. It may seem that pushing your will or digging in your heels will help you achieve that, but it won’t. Taking a more collaborative approach in which you are unapologetically true to yourself means that you’re likely to compromise—but not in ways that compromise you.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you feel bad, it’s tempting to rush to fix things, and while that’s not a bad impulse, it’s not a great strategy either. Sometimes things go sideways or are just generally wrong. While this doesn’t feel great, it isn’t good or bad—it just is. Allow yourself to feel what you feel and need what you need without rushing to cover it up, judge it, or make it better before you understand it. In other words, let go of control this week, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The full moon on the sixth is likely to get you in a pretty anxious frame of mind as your emotions take an overwhelming tone. Don’t allow scarcity-based feelings and thoughts to lead you away from your resources, Libra. If you need help or perspective, just ask your trusted allies. If you try to sort through things alone, you’re most likely to remain overwhelmed. Ultimately, the choices you need to make are on you—but that doesn’t mean you can’t get help from your friends along the way.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Allow yourself space to settle into some contemplation, and take it slow and steady, Scorpio. This week is likely to find you dealing with some messy situations and confusing relationship dynamics. Things are changing, and you must change too. Your circumstances may try to batter you around this week, so do your best to get centred and approach change in an authentic and self-reflective way.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This year is off to a pretty intense start, and if you feel at your wits’ end, it’s important to honour that, Sagittarius. You may feel a pull to power through, but that’s unlikely to be a good strategy for you. Instead, nurture your emotions, your situation, and relationships into a more stable place before you pile anything on top of what’s already going on. Watch out for over-thinking—this is the time for tender, loving care.

