Your Weekly Horoscope: December 7 - 13, 2022

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week’s full moon is likely to stir up a lot of agitation and frustration for you, as the moon and Mars will be in your relationship house. If you’re going to fight, pick those battles wisely because you alone are responsible for what you do and for the motivations that lead you to your actions. Strive to give yourself space to sort through your reactions so that you can choose your responses with care, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As the old adage says, where your attention goes, your energy flows. It can be hard to stay positive and optimistic, Capricorn, but that’s exactly what you need to do this week. Strive to be intentional about where you allow your thoughts to linger. Seek things that you feel grateful for, and allow your energy to return to them, even if your problems are more attention-grabbing.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and mobilize, Aquarius. The things that aren’t working in your life are pointing you towards what needs your active attention. Don’t get demoralized when you can get activated. If you can identify your problems, you’re one step closer to identifying the solution. Cultivate clarity, and build your strategies from there.

Feb. 19-March 20

Whether you’re starting something new or simply shifting your approach or focus, the key is to do what feels right because it’s right, without attachment to results. If you allow yourself to become too concerned with what others think or how they’re clocking your progress, you’ll end up being distracted from what matters most. Don’t let your anxieties or the urge to compete get in the way of showing up in the present moment.

March 21-April 19

With your ruling planet retrograde, you’re likely to be feeling pretty challenged these days. It’s okay to not know what you want or to feel confused about how to move forward. When you feel uncertain, don’t eat yourself up about it or force yourself into a decision you’re not ready for. Get grounded in the here and now, and allow room for your certainty to crystallize. The readiness that accompanies it will develop in its own time.

April 20-May 20

If you push yourself or others too hard, there’s going to be backlash, Taurus. No matter how badly you want something, if you don’t work in concert with people, your circumstances, and your mental health, you’re likely to create discord in the very situations in which you’re trying to promote harmony. This week, make sure that you’re listening to yourself and others and compromising where you can and when necessary.

May 21-June 21

When you change, even when those changes are welcome, it creates a ripple effect in your relationships. As you become more true to yourself, relationships may become problematic if they don’t work with who you really are. Let people and situations reveal themselves to you without engaging in your old ways of being. If people are self-selecting out of your life, let them, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Whatever your situation is, the most effective way of coping this week is through the cultivation and embodiment of emotional intelligence. This means being able to stay with your emotions, own your part, and acknowledge your triggers without projecting, or getting defensive or passive aggressive. No easy feat! The simplest and quickest way to start is by being present and reflecting on what is, in this moment.

July 23-Aug. 22

This full moon it’s important to be careful about what you get yourself mixed up in. If you react in haste, you may create drama that doesn’t need to happen. Do your best to stay connected to your gut instincts, and sit with what they’re telling you. If you approach things with intention, you will be better equipped to handle them in ways that improve your life rather than just satiate your restlessness.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week is better for reflection than for serious analysis. So, in effect, when you’re trying to figure out what feels wrong, don’t go at it from the perspective of trying to find answers. Your situation is more nuanced, and if you try to rush your progress, you’ll end up slowing it down. Trust in your ability to discern what is without having to control or cajole when or how evidence shows up.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s time for some direct and potentially uncomfortable conversations, Libra. This full moon is likely to bring up insecurities, old resentments, and other agitating narratives. Make sure that you’re not acting in passive-aggressive ways because if you do, it will surely spark conflict. If you’ve got questions, ask them! If you’ve got concerns, voice them! Just make sure to watch your tone of voice so that you don’t give off mixed messages.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Take a nurturing approach to self-care, Scorpio. This week it’s wise to lean on others for emotional support. While you may feel like you’re on your own or no one can help you, that is unlikely to be true. Ask for support, and be open to receiving it, even from unexpected places. Once you feel more emotionally grounded, it will become much easier to navigate the situations in your life that need clarity and attention.

