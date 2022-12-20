Your Weekly Horoscope: December 21 - 27, 2022

Other people don’t need to understand where you’re at in order for it to be right for you.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You’re changing, Sagittarius, and it’s bound to come along with growing pains. Instead of trying to brush past discomfort in things that used to come more naturally, strive to acknowledge and understand what you’re going through. In this way you can nurture yourself through your tough moments and compassionately cope with your off-kilter feelings. This is a precursor to great improvements in your life, so don’t shy away from the work.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

On the 23rd there will be a new moon in your sign, making this a powerful time for setting intentions and starting something new. It may feel like everything is happening very quickly because Jupiter will be messing with both the sun and moon. This will open up opportunities for expansion—but also for overdoing it. You may be feeling anxious or defensive, and if that’s the case, instead of losing yourself in defensiveness, investigate what’s driving your emotions.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Things are changing, and it’s neither what you might choose nor within your control. That doesn’t mean that things are bad! But it does mean that you’re likely to be feeling frustrated or burdened. Try to carve out some space for getting grounded, and locate your intuition. You may have to push through insecurities and old triggers, but it’s totally worth it. Participate in your life by taking a collaborative approach this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

This week will bring a lot of pressure to relationships, and that’s not inherently good or bad, but it will require some intention from you. Consider how you are showing up for yourself and others before you go about trying to preserve peace. The choices you make now will have real consequences, so don’t say everything is okay when you know it’s really not. Be real with yourself so that you can be real with others, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

The December 23rd new moon in Capricorn is likely to kick up some pretty intense emotions for you. Instead of investing in your insecurities and paranoid thoughts, do your best to get grounded. In the here and now you can contemplate your past, understand your present, and prepare for your future. Tune out the noise, and tap into your own inner knowing this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

If I could give you a meditation for this week, it would be “great in the moment.” There’s so much that you want and that you fear, and much of it is out of your control. Instead of trying to dig in your heels or force developments that aren’t ready to happen yet, rise to the occasion, Taurus. Show up with integrity instead of strategy because if you achieve success or anything else at the expense of yourself, it’s not going to feel good, even if it looks good on paper.

May 21-June 21

Yours is a sign of paradox, and so it is not completely shocking for you to learn that hope and fear can exist at the same time. While it’s possible to have contradicting emotions, what’s important is which ones you choose to invest in. This week you may be feeling pretty triggered or scared at the same time that you feel excited, hopeful, and open to what comes next. Honour all of your emotions equally, but centre the ones that you wish to grow, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

The new moon in your relationship house on the 23rd is likely to kick up some interpersonal disruptions for you, Moonchild. Don’t indulge any impulses to lash out because the consequences just aren’t going to be worth it. If you need to take a stand, do it with as much intention as you can. To put it simply, collect your thoughts before you speak your mind.

July 23-Aug. 22

You may feel pulled to ruminate on what isn’t working this week, but when you do that, you risk manifesting the very conditions you wish to avoid. Do your best to get grounded in the present moment, Leo. In doing so you can consider the themes of what’s happening now in the context of your own past. By understanding the patterns in your life, you can achieve greater agency and avoid making the same mistakes on repeat.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you’re willing to do some hard introspection and self-reflection, the new moon on the 23rd may be a wonderful reset for you. The key is to be bold in your thinking and brave in the face of challenges, Virgo. Now is the time to integrate lessons learned and innovate new ways of approaching old problems. Other people don’t need to understand where you’re at in order for it to be right for you. Don’t be scared of getting a little weird this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The new moon on the 23rd is a powerful one for provoking change, Libra. But don’t create change on other people’s terms. Remember who you are, and take stock of how you want to be in relationship to others and in the world at large. If you do this, you may act a little slower, but with greater confidence—and those odds sound pretty good to me. Even if it feels like a race, be the tortoise, not the hare.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you’re especially stressed and feel that your mental health is being tested, it’s wise to slow down, not speed up, Scorpio. Things may feel like they’re at a tipping point and like there’s a lot to cope with. Instead of trying to create a specific outcome or stop something from happening, return your attention to acting in ways that are aligned with your authenticity. You have much to learn from your reactions to your circumstances this week.

