Your Weekly Horoscope: December 14 - 20, 2022

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

There’s so much happening in your life, and you’re likely to be feeling pretty uncertain of how to pace yourself. Do your best to tend to the needs of your body this week, Sagittarius. You don’t need to start a new physical regimen, just pay attention to how you feel, and prioritize meeting your physical needs. This will not only help your body but also your mental and emotional health, creating a strong foundation for whatever comes your way.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You may need to take a creative approach to even the most mundane problems this week, Capricorn. If you’ve taken in or on too many people’s opinions lately, it’s likely that you’ve lost touch with your own. Do your best to take a pause and reconnect with yourself, Capricorn. Whether you’re stressed, pressed, or blessed, you need to own where you’re at, so you can manage yourself and your life from there.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This is one of those times when the thing you most want may also be scary to you. You are coming to the end of an important cycle, and it may be tempting to act out of impulse or rush to the end. Whatever you do will have consequences, and that’s not a good thing or a bad thing, it’s just the truth. Temper your impulses with both passion and care-infused consideration this week, darling Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

When you’re feeling anxious or stressed, it’s only natural to want to evade those thoughts and feelings, but it’s not always the wisest move. If you can practice being present for your emotions, you can better understand them and cope with them. If you instead try to change the narrative or fix a problem that you don’t fully understand, you’re likely to create confusion and chaos instead of care. Be kind to yourself, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

You could go fast, but if you do, you’re likely to make others feel left behind. It may feel like a struggle to get on track, but it’s an important shift for you to make, Aries. The more mental clarity that you have, the easier it will be for you to not only make decisions but to also have peace about what you do. It’s time for slow and steady developments in which you honour your needs and limits as well as the boundaries of others.

April 20-May 20

You’re on your way to making some powerful shifts that give you more control and (potentially) excitement too. Before you get to the good stuff, it’s important that you tend to yourself and your relationships this week. Avoid obsessive thinking or the impulse to isolate yourself or lose yourself in empty distractions. Invest care and energy into the dynamics that help you come back to you, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

If you feel like you’ve been banging your head against a wall, then it’s time to take a step back and collect yourself, Twin Star. This week you may find that you’re exhausted and can’t access your intuition. Listen to the needs of your body! It may feel like you don’t have enough time, but it will actually save you time and energy down the line if you do take a break. Coming at things in the right way is more important than coming at them quickly.

June 22-July 22

If you’re going to do difficult things or you find yourself having to make hard choices, align with your own agency as you do what needs to be done. You may not have the best options, but you still have a choice, and the more aligned you are with that, the better. Do what needs to be done without resentments, Moonchild. Temper your attitude, not just your actions this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s tempting to focus on what you don’t know or what feels out of control, but the truth is that you’ve put yourself on a path you need to keep following, at least for now. While it’s healthy to question yourself and your situation, it’s easy to cross the line into catastrophizing or indulging anxieties. Strive to find balance in your thinking this week, and even if you don’t reach it, the effort will help you to stay on track.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Don’t allow scarcity or fear to motivate your actions this week, Virgo. As you come up on some important twists in your development, it would be easy to slip back into old patterns and habituated ways of thinking that don’t really serve you. Do your best to be intentional about what you do and how you do it this week. While you’re unlikely to see instant results, the act of doing what’s right because it’s right will be its own reward.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It would be a big mistake to react to feelings of burnout by piling more on your to-do list. Make sure you’re taking time to tend to your emotions, Libra, because how you feel is the springboard from which you act. Your relationships are changing, and it’s somewhat out of your control. What you can control is how you choose to respond and engage. Make sure you’re supporting yourself so you can do so in the healthiest possible ways.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Don’t let the little stuff distract you from your path, Scorpio. You may be feeling like burning it all to the ground or making radical changes this week. Don’t do any of this out of impulse or reactiveness; if you do that you won’t be leading with authenticity, and that’s what’s most dearly needed at this time. The challenges you’re facing now require you to connect with and lead from your heart.

