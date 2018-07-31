Your Weekly Horoscope: August 1 – August 7, 2018

1. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You don’t have to be the best and everyone doesn’t need to love you in order for you to be significant, darling Leo. Your value is not up to others, but it’s likely to feel like it is if your self-worth is predicated on reinforcement or attention. Take a social media break this week; remove yourself from any platform that is ‘like’-oriented for 48hrs, and see what happens in your relationship to yourself. Deepen the well that you draw self-confidence from, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

2. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’ve thought it through, and now it’s time to act. You can think on the variables as much as you like, but nothing can replace good old fashioned action. You’re at a stage of development that requires you not only to behave differently but to be different. Don’t fear the instability that changes create or the upsets that growth inevitably produces. You are ready to expand beyond your limitations and into the great unknown, Virgo. Learn more abotu what it means to be a Virgo.

3. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you don’t know what to say, you don’t need to say anything at all. There is nothing wrong with having intense emotions or being angry and upset. The trouble occurs when you torture yourself by obsessing on those feelings or when you act in ways that you can’t defend. Take stock of your whole situation before you do anything rash, Libra. The truth is out there, but it’s wrapped up in a bunch of distractions. Get grounded so that you can get real, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

4. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Seek your inspiration from what you want to cultivate in your life and the people who model it well. This week may trigger your more petty or defensive impulses, but you don’t need to succumb to them. Understand that the times when you’re most likely to obsess on other people are when you most need to focus on your own self. You can have what you want if you’re willing to take the necessary steps to get it, so be wary of what you set your sights on, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

5. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Just because you can doesn’t mean that you should. This week the energy is buzzing, and it’s likely to inspire you in lots of ways. The lesson for you now is to work on proportion and pace. How much can you take on and still have something left over to work with? How fast can you go while still being effective? What can you take on and stay emotionally present for? You’ll arrive either way, ‘Tarius, so strive to make choices that get you there in the best condition possible. Learn more about what it means to be a Sagittarius.

6. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You can waste time worrying about how far you’ll get or whether or not you’ll make mistakes, or you can just try. As the quote goes, “Set a goal so big that you have to become the kind of person who can do it.” You don’t have to be ‘there’ yet, but you do need to own your ability to grow in that direction. Let your ambitions inspire you to reach new heights instead of weigh you down. You’ve got this, Capricorn. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

7. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Choose your battles wisely, Aquarius. This week you may need to stand up and fight, so it’s important that you know what you’re fighting for. If you’re battling ghosts or projections, you’ll end up stirring the pot and not much more. If you’re going to fight, let it be for something that you believe in. Things are changing quickly, and keeping them stable may not be an option. Struggle towards greater freedom and creativity in all that you do, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

8. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Love relationships of any kind require compromise, but when they only go one way, you know you’re in trouble. Take ownership of the ways you’re enabling people when you try to take on more than is yours to handle. Trust your dear ones to be resilient enough to handle their own lives, Pisces. Be flexible in how you show your affections. Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

9. Aries

March 21-April 19

The time and energy it takes to get where you are going may be points of contention for you this week. The ways in which you don’t fully believe in yourself are likely to rear their ugly heads, so be careful not to act out of defensiveness or fear. If you’re willing to stay emotionally present for your feelings, you can get to the bottom of them, Aries. While you can’t control what comes next, you can do your best to manage your reactions in the here and now. Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

10. Taurus

April 20-May 20

Inactivity is a choice that comes with consequences. Staying ‘out of it’ will deliver an impact this week, so you’d better make sure you’re prepared to take responsibility for whatever you do or don’t do. There’s a great deal of conflictual energy in the air; it’s on you to determine whether you have a perspective to share or not, but no matter what you do, it’s likely to incur serious effects. Act with honor, especially when it would seem easiest to be evasive, Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be a Taurus.

11. Gemini

May 21-June 21

The frustrations at play in your life are cause for introspection, Twin Star. The feelings most likely to make you lash out are at least halfway about something deeper than the situation at hand. Instead of reacting to situations or people out of raw emotion, try to first sit and think it through. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is Retrograde, making this a fertile time for self-evaluation. Don’t miss this opportunity by focusing on what everyone else is or isn’t doing, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

12. Cancer