Your Horoscope For January 2020

Happy 2020!

This year’s astrology starts off with some really powerful events. Pay close attention to emotions rising dramatically with the lunar eclipse in Cancer on the 10th, and the once-in-a-lifetime conjunction of Pluto, Saturn, Mercury, and the Sun in Capricorn on the 12th. These transits are likely to confront us with some elements that have been lingering in the shadows, but now demand to be dealt with.

From the 25th onwards, things may feel a bit confusing as Venus and Mars dance with Neptune. Romance may be in the air, but avoid making decisions about what it all means around this time.