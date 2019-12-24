Your Horoscope For January 2020

Happy 2020!
This year’s astrology starts off with some really powerful events. Pay close attention to emotions rising dramatically with the lunar eclipse in Cancer on the 10th, and the once-in-a-lifetime conjunction of Pluto, Saturn, Mercury, and the Sun in Capricorn on the 12th. These transits are likely to confront us with some elements that have been lingering in the shadows, but now demand to be dealt with.
From the 25th onwards, things may feel a bit confusing as Venus and Mars dance with Neptune. Romance may be in the air, but avoid making decisions about what it all means around this time.
Capricorn
Dec. 22-Jan. 19
Between the lunar eclipse in your relationship house on the 10th, and the conjunction of your ruling planet, Pluto, and Mercury on the 12th, this month is a really big deal for you, Capricorn. Above all else, act in ways that reflect your integrity and not your situation. You may find yourself confronted with consequences from past actions or for standing up for what you believe in now. Either way, what you do (or don’t do) this month will have far reaching consequences, so act with care, my love.
