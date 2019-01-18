Aquarius: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

January 20 – February 18

Aquarius is the most original of all the zodiac signs. Yours is an air sign ruled by the iconoclastic planet, Uranus. You are a visionary who can often get caught up in your own thoughts, and no one is as interesting as you. You’re a complicated person who is super flexible in all the ways that you’re not totally rigid. You tend to be future-minded and can struggle to remain present. When you’re bored, it’s incredibly hard to keep focused, as mental stimulation is paramount to your happiness. Once you believe that change is necessary, you’re quick to make it happen — and there’s no looking back.

Best traits

Innovative, independent, original, humanitarian, ingenious

Work

You tend to shine in a field that allows you the freedom to explore concepts and ideas, though your ideal environment is one where you have complete autonomy. Innovation, technology and humanitarian fields are best suited for your sign, but really you just need to have your imagination captured to meet success at work. Money matters tend to be inconsistent for you — unless your resources are at the top of your mind, you can ignore them for more exciting interests.

Love

When it comes to love, you need someone you find fascinating. If you can easily predict what your sweetie will do next, it’s a matter of when, not if, you’ll get bored. When there’s too much mushy gushy intimacy you can get pretty uncomfortable, even though you want to be the apple of your lover’s eye. No matter how much you love your partner, it’s important that you cultivate closeness with other people too, so that if things are strained at home you don’t completely shut down.

Friendships

It’s important for you to communicate effectively with others so that you don’t have to spend a lot of time explaining what you meant when you said or did a thing. You can be perceived as aloof because you get so wrapped up in your own thoughts that you forget to notice others. You pride yourself on having integrity in your dealings with others, and having friends that share that virtue is deeply important to you.

Family

Being close to your family is very important to you, but if you feel like those relationships are off you’ll totally speak your mind. Communication is an essential part of your family life and if you don’t feel understood it’s hard for you to let it go. Routine is not your forte and it may be important to have a flexible schedule so that you don’t feel stuck.

