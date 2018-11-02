See Gwyneth Paltrow’s Stunning Wedding Gown For Her Outdoor Nuptials To Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk exchanged vows on Sept. 29 in the Hamptons, and, on Friday, the actor finally gave fans a glimpse of her big day, sharing a stunning album on Goop that debuted her stunning Valentino wedding gown, the dreamy and rustic venue and, of course, the happiest of newlyweds.

Only 70 guests gathered under the autumn Amagansett, New York sky for the intimate affair, the 46-year-old shared in the post, which was preceded by a stunning al fresco rehearsal dinner the evening before. Love was clearly in the air – it’s written all over their faces in their first photo as an officially married couple – but of particular note was the star’s jaw-dropping dress.

It was a Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino couture creation – ethereal white lace, embroidered with flowers and subtle polka dots, boasting a sweetheart neckline, dainty cap sleeves and a simple skirt. Paltrow wore her blond locks in very loose waves by her shoulders, topping the ensemble off with a simple veil, similarly embroidered.

Catered by Olivier Cheng, food cooked to perfection by Francis Mallmann and Mario Carbone, epic tunes by DJ group Girl Talk and jazz band Django Foxtrot, the vibe couldn’t have been more perfect, casual-yet-cool and homey. And who better than esteemed photographers John Dolan and Lynsey Addario — who typically photographs human rights projects — to capture each and every moment.