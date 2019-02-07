The 16 Hottest Romance Books Of 2019

1.

California Girls

by Susan Mallery

It’s been a very rough week for these three sisters. Finola just discovered her husband is having an affair, Zennie broke up with her boyfriend and Ali’s fiancé called off their wedding by sending his brother to dump her. Rough! So the sisters are off to Cali to get some sun and start over. And maybe indulge in new romances, too. Release date: February 26, 2019. Harlequin

2.

Meet Cute

by Helena Hunting What happens when you find yourself draped over your teenage crush, former actor Daxton Hughes? You fangirl, of course. And if you’re Kailyn Flowers you go one step further and profess your love to him. This could’ve been a humiliating moment, but Daxton and Kailyn end up becoming good friends — until he betrays her. Years later, Daxton is back and just as handsome as ever, and he desperately needs Kailyn’s help. Gulp! Release date: April 9, 2019. Forever

3.

99 Percent Mine

by Sally Thorne Darcy Barrettt met her perfect man when she was eight years old. Lucky her, right? Not so much. Tom is her brother’s best friend and completely off limits. But what happens when Tom shows up to help Darcy renovate her rundown cottage…and he’s carrying power tools. Well, Darcy sets out to make him 99 percent hers. Release date: Out now. HarperCollins

4.

More Than Words

by Jill Santopolo Nina’s world turns on its side when her father dies and he leaves behind a shocking secret. She begins questioning everything she knows, including her relationship with her boyfriend, Tim. As with her bestseller The Light We Light, Santopolo’s latest romance comes with a lot of tears, both happy and devastating. Release date: Out now. Penguin Random House

5.

I Owe You One

by Sophie Kinsella

Sophie Kinsella is back with another lovable romantic comedy destined to be the perfect beach read. Fixie Farr has become Ms. Fixit, always helping everyone else. Her siblings keep slacking off at the family store, leaving her to cover for them and keep the family business running. And then Fixie’s childhood crush Ryan shows up and needs help finding a job, so it’s Fixie to the rescue. But when Fixie saves a stranger’s laptop from a soaking, she finally meets someone who is willing to return the favour. Release date: Out now. Penguin Random House

6.

The Matchmaker’s List

by Sonya Lalli Raina’s grandmother wants to play matchmaker and she’s given in. Soon Raina’s life is like a bad episode of reality TV, with eligible men, all approved by her Nani, taking her on blind dates. Eventually Raina wants all this awful romance to stop, but she also doesn’t want to break Nani’s heart. And just to complicate matters further, Raina’s ex-boyfriend, who she thought was “the one,” just popped back into town. Release date: Out now. Penguin Random House

7.

In Another Time

By Jillian Cantor In this haunting historical romance, it’s 1931 Germany and Max has fallen for Hanna. But as the political climate darkens, Max worries about his Jewish girlfriend and keeps a secret from her in hopes that it will save her if World War II starts. Fast forward to 1946 and Hanna wakes up in a field with no memory of the last decade and no clue where Max is. As she moves on with her life, she can’t help but wonder if he’s alive, if he left her and if he somehow is the reason she escaped danger? Release date: March 5, 2019. HarperCollins

8.

The DNA of You and Me

by Andrea Rothmans This book is for anyone who has struggled with the choice between love and the career they’ve devoted a life to building. Emily has been hired to study how smell works, along with two other scientists — her competition. But Emily is smart, driven and not afraid of working hard to win. That is until she starts to see Aeden less as a competitor and more as a companion. Release date: March 12, 2019. HarperCollins

9.

Under the Table

by Stephanie Evanovic

My Fair Lady fans will love this modern and sexy update. Zoey has escaped her failing marriage and is ready for a new challenge — which she finds in the reclusive, rich and gentlemanly Tristan Malloy. After befriending this shy computer programmer, she decides to give him a makeover. She’s a chef, but she knows all about seeing the possibilities in delicious, raw ingredients. Slight problem though: he’s now irresistible to her. Release date: April 16, 2019. HarperCollins

10.

The Mister

by E.L. James Get ready Fifty Shades of Grey fans: E.L. James has a new bodice-ripper coming out about a man who’s no less troubled and desirable. Maxim Trevelyan has unexpectedly inherited his family’s estates and noble title, something he’s not ready for. He’s also not ready for the mysterious Alessia Demachi, even though their chemistry is undeniable and a hot romance ensues. But the secrets they’re both keeping are just aching to come out. Release date: April 16, 2019. Penguin Random House

11.

The Bride Test

by Helen Hoang After the smash success of last year’s The Kiss Quotient, Helen Hoang is back with another matchmaking tale. Khan, who has autism, believes he has no feelings — in fact, he’s pretty sure he’s defective. His family knows better and understands that his condition means he thinks in his own way. His mom, determined to help him find love, flies to Vietnam to find him a bride. Enter Esme, who quickly falls for Khan and is heartbroken at the idea that he can’t love her back. Release date: May 7, 2019. Penguin Random House

12.

Red, White & Royal Blue

by Casey McQuiston What if Prince Harry was single and fell for an American not named Meghan? This fanfic romp starts with an altercation between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the dashing son of the President, and the princeling. This royal mess requires a serious PR clean-up. The pair are forced to be friends for the sake of the media and Instagram. But is it all fake? A secret same-sex romance starts brewing that has the potential to shake up their respective kingdoms. Release date: May 14, 2019. St. Martin’s Press

13.

Star-Crossed

by Minnie Darke

Justine is just helping fate along. The Sagittarius bumps into her childhood sweetheart Nick, and knows they are meant to fall back in love. Nick, an Aquarius, loves horoscopes and Justine just happens to work for the magazine where he reads his favourite one. So who is it really hurting if she starts tweaking what the horoscopes say to make Nick fall for her? Release date: May 21, 2019. Penguin Random House

14.

The Chai Factor

by Farah Heron Amira Khan is returning to her family’s house and the quiet basement apartment where she can finish her grad-school thesis. However, when she gets home she discovers her grandmother has rented her rooms to a very loud barbershop quartet. Even though Amira’s zen evaporates, she finds herself smitten by Duncan, the small-town, plaid-wearing baritone. While she questions if he’ll ever understand her and her culture, Duncan is ready to surprise her. Release date: June 11, 2019. HarperCollins

15.

The Wedding Party

by Jasmine Guillory Hate-sex is never a good idea, right? Don’t tell that to Maddie and Theo, who don’t get along yet can’t resist each other. They think they’ve found the perfect solution though: they’re both in their best friend’s wedding and agree they will continue sleeping together until the big day — but only until then. What could possibly go wrong?! Release date: July 16, 2019. Penguin Random House

16.