How To Put Together A Stylish Bar Cart

They’re all over Instagram—here’s how to style your own.

Whether you’re hosting a soiree or mixing yourself a virtual-happy-hour cocktail, a well-stocked drink station makes for a more relaxed holiday season. Here’s how to curate a bar cart that puts the fun in functional.

1. Show off your local spirit

You don’t have to go far to stock up on top-shelf bottles, syrups and bitters. From unique flavours to splashy labels designed by indie artists, homegrown craft distilleries are overflowing with refreshing options.

2. Get the prettiest accessories for the job

Barware essentials like shaker sets, cloth napkins and coasters double as decor. Let your personality shine by pairing bold patterns with unexpected textures.

3. Grow your own ingredients

Potted herbs like mint, rosemary and basil add a fragrant touch and a lush pop of colour to your cart and your cocktails; garnish your concoctions with a sprig or two before serving.

4. Pick statement glassware

Keep everything on display to create an inviting, laid-back vibe. Shapely coupes, dainty flutes and gold-rimmed tumblers lend an eclectic look to the arrangement.

5. Shake things up with a mocktail

Swap your go-to beverages for something a little lighter—non-alcoholic spirits are buzzier than ever, with full-bodied flavour profiles meant to mimic everything from gin to whisky.

6. Hit the books

For those nights when you want to go beyond an old-fashioned, keep a mixology guide (or two) on hand for inspiration.