21 Cute Vases To Bring Home This Fall

Plus, an easy design trick to make the most of your seasonal arrangements.

Photo, Erik Putz. Styling, Tricia Hall.

Earthy hues and organic finishes are having a moment, and there’s no better way to bring the trend into your home this fall than with a selection of vases. A cluster of sculptural vessels makes for a striking arrangement that’s incredibly easy to pull off. To get the look, pick vases of different shapes and sizes in a similar colour palette and add a few branches foraged from your backyard or long-lasting stems of pampas grass for a subtle seasonal touch that won’t break the bank—or wilt away.

H&M

Large Ceramic Vase, $60, hm.com.

