21 Cute Vases To Bring Home This Fall

Plus, an easy design trick to make the most of your seasonal arrangements.

Earthy hues and organic finishes are having a moment, and there’s no better way to bring the trend into your home this fall than with a selection of vases. A cluster of sculptural vessels makes for a striking arrangement that’s incredibly easy to pull off. To get the look, pick vases of different shapes and sizes in a similar colour palette and add a few branches foraged from your backyard or long-lasting stems of pampas grass for a subtle seasonal touch that won’t break the bank—or wilt away.

Scroll to shop our top picks for fall.