Home Decor

20 Easy Indoor Plants

Whether your home is sunny or dim, and whether you’re too attentive or neglectful, there’s a pretty houseplant that would love to be your roommate.

by
easy indoor plants-GROUPSHOT of a dozen plants in pots sitting on white shelves against a blue background

From bright and sunny south-facing windows to dimly-lit north-east enclaves, we’ve rounded up 20 of the easiest indoor plants to care for.  Whether you’re overly attentive or never remember to water, there’s a perfect plant for you.

Pilea peperomioides
20
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram