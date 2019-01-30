20 Easy Indoor Plants

1. Pilea peperomioides

Likes lots of light but no direct sun. Water when soil is slightly dry.

Pink pot, $18, H&M.

2. Senecio rowleyanus

Commonly known as String of Pearls, the Secencio roleyanus is low maintenance plant. It likes lots of light. Let soil dry out between waterings.

Pink planter, $22, CB2.

3. Polka-dot plant

Non-toxic for pets. Keep the soil moist and keep it in a sunny spot.

Pyramid pot, $50/set of 2, Indigo.

4. Desert rose

This plant needs lots of sun (leave it outside in the summer). With enough light, it will bloom in summer months. Water about once a week.

Navy planter, $37, CB2.

5. Calamondin

Requires several hours of direct sun. It loves humidity — during dry winter months, mist it often.

Grey pot, $8, Ikea.

6. Calathea roseopicta

Likes bright, indirect light (north, east or west-facing rooms are best). It’s non-toxic for pets. Let the soil dry out.

Bumpy pot, $18, H&M.

7. Pilea nummulariifolia (Creeping Charlie)

Pet-friendly. Keep the soil moist. This one is great for hanging pots and terrariums.

Colourful planter, $44, Night Shift Ceramics.

8. Iresine

Likes lots of indirect light. (If your plant becomes leggy, try moving it to a sunnier spot.) Keep the soil moist.

Herringbone pot, $32, West Elm.

9. Crested Japanese Bird’s Nest Fern

Needs to be kept moist. Place in a north-facing room — it likes indirect light.

White pot, $22, Structube.

10. Sweetheart Hoya

Leaves often don’t grow beyond a single heart. As it does well in bright and indirect light, it’s a really easy plant to take care of. Let the soil dry out.

Gem planter, $27, Modern Plant Life.

11. Calathea ornata

Safe for pets. Keep the soil moist and out of direct sun (sunlight will burn its distinctive leaves).

Concrete pot, $27, Modern Plant Life.

12. Tradescantia

Roots easily from cuttings. Water thoroughly, but let the soil dry out first.

Green pot, $15, H&M.

13. Pineapple plant

Loves direct sun. Water when the soil is dry. Each plant will produce one sweet edible pineapple. Replant the pineapple top to grow a new one (eventually — it can take up to three years for it to produce fruit).

White pot, $22/set of 3, CB2.

14. Sansevieria ‘Shark Fin’

Hard to kill. You can forget to water it for weeks and have it in a dim corner and it will still thrive. Let the soil dry out.

Grey planter, Structube.

15. Dracaena

Easy to care for: Place in a sunny spot and simply water when the soil is dry.

Gem-shaped planter, $29, West Elm.

16. Frosty fern

Likes to be kept moist.

Face planter, US$65, Group Partner.

17. Pothos

Leaves are greener in low light. Water when the soil is dry.

White planter, $69, West Elm.

18. Sansevieria ‘Starfish’

Great for black thumbs. Water infrequently.

Black pot, $20, H&M.

19. Neanthe Bella Palm

One of the most popular houseplants in the world. Water when soil becomes slightly dry. Not toxic to pets.

Turquoise pot, $15, Structube.

20. Calathea Rattlesnake