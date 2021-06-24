How To Build A Backyard Pallet Bar

DIY design guru Tamara Smith—find her on Instagram @mygrandparentschair—designed and built this backyard bar using a couple of freebie pallets (check your local Kijiji) and a little elbow grease. Here’s how you can make one, too.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Supplies
- 2 wooden pallets (47 x 38 or 42 x 38)
- 2-1 x 6 x 6′
- 1-2 x 4 x 8′ (only if you’re using 42 x 38 pallets)
- 1-2 x 12 x 8′
- 2 ½” deck screws
- 4-4″ shelf brackets
- 2-4″ stainless steel mending plates
- Paint, in the colour of your choice
- Deck stain, in the colour of your choice
Tools
- Mitersaw (or a miter box and handsaw)
- Drill
- Nailgun
- Orbital Sander
- Circular Saw
And here’s how to build it:
1. If your skids are 47″ high, cut 5″ from the top of each skid. (If your skids are 42″ high, this is not required.)
2. Attach the full-size skid and one of the half skids together at a 90-degree angle with screws.(You will not need the other half skid.)
3. Cover the gap between the pallets with a 1 x 6 cut to size.
4. Attach the toe plate with screws. (Make this from the wood cut off the top of the 47″ pallet; if you’re using 42″ pallets, you’ll need to use a 2 x 4 x 8′.)
5. Attach “shelves” using remaining 1 x 6 cut to size to the inside of the skid on the cross pieces.
6. Sand and paint the bar.
7. Cut a 2 x 12 to size for your bar top. Stain the two pieces of bar top, then use two stainless steel mending plates to screw the two pieces together. (You can use either a butt joint or a mitered corner to attach them.)
8. Attach the bar top using the shelf brackets; leave a 7″ overhang.
9. Enjoy your new bar!