How To Build A Backyard Pallet Bar

Two great things about your new local: it’s always open and couldn’t be closer to home.

Tamara Smith

Photography, Erik Putz. Paper illustrations, Caitlin Doherty. Art direction, Stephanie Han Kim.

DIY design guru Tamara Smith—find her on Instagram @mygrandparentschair—designed and built this backyard bar using a couple of freebie pallets (check your local Kijiji) and a little elbow grease. Here’s how you can make one, too.


Here’s what you’ll need:

Supplies

  • 2 wooden pallets (47 x 38 or 42 x 38)
  • 2-1 x 6 x 6′
  • 1-2 x 4 x 8′ (only if you’re using 42 x 38 pallets)
  • 1-2 x 12 x 8′
  • 2 ½” deck screws
  • 4-4″ shelf brackets
  • 2-4″ stainless steel mending plates
  • Paint, in the colour of your choice
  • Deck stain, in the colour of your choice

Tools

  • Mitersaw (or a miter box and handsaw)
  • Drill
  • Nailgun
  • Orbital Sander
  • Circular Saw

And here’s how to build it:

1. If your skids are 47″ high, cut 5″ from the top of each skid. (If your skids are 42″ high, this is not required.)

 

 

2. Attach the full-size skid and one of the half skids together at a 90-degree angle with screws.(You will not need the other half skid.)

 

 

3. Cover the gap between the pallets with a 1 x 6 cut to size.

 

4. Attach the toe plate with screws. (Make this from the wood cut off the top of the 47″ pallet; if you’re using 42″ pallets, you’ll need to use a 2 x 4 x 8′.)

 

5. Attach “shelves” using remaining 1 x 6 cut to size to the inside of the skid on the cross pieces.

 

6. Sand and paint the bar.

 

 

7. Cut a 2 x 12 to size for your bar top. Stain the two pieces of bar top, then use two stainless steel mending plates to screw the two pieces together. (You can use either a butt joint or a mitered corner to attach them.)

 

8. Attach the bar top using the shelf brackets; leave a 7″ overhang.

 

9. Enjoy your new bar!

 

