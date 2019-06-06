10 Of The Prettiest Peony Varieties To Plant In Your Garden

Peony—the flower that captivates gardeners (amateurs included!) and floods your social media feeds for most of June and July. The good news is that peonies thrive all over Canada and are super easy to care for. Our gardening expert Sarah Nixon has chosen 10 beautiful peony varieties to get you inspired for ‘grammable blooms this season. (Here’s how to plant and care for them.)

Gallery Top 10 peony varieties and how to care for them Photo, @bloomerssf/Instagram. Coral Charm These herbaceous beauties get their name from their striking colour. Often used in wedding bouquets, Coral Charms are early bloomers (around June) and open to reveal a peach centre. They are referred to as a “semi-double peony” because of their multiple row of petals.

Sarah Nixon is an urban flower farmer and floral designer in Toronto. Since 2002 her flower company, My Luscious Backyard, has sustainably grown over 50 varieties of cut flowers in a micro-farm arising in many residential yards in Toronto’s downtown west side.

Originally published June 2018; Updated May 2019.