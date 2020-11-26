How To Make A DIY Paper Wreath From Old Holiday Cards

Put your holiday notes to good use with an easy craft project that’s a sentimental—and sustainable—twist on the traditional wreath. Hung on a door or over the mantle, a paper alternative made from used greeting cards keeps wishes from your nearest and dearest close throughout the season. Here, a step-by-step guide to making your own.
Supplies:
- Old greeting cards (about 12)
- Cardboard
- Scissors, craft knife
- Hot glue, glue dots or tape
- Pencil or marker
- String, twine, ribbon or yarn
Step 1: Make a leaf template.
Cut a simple leaf shape out of the back of a greeting card. Use it as a template to trace and cut leaves (about 40), taking care to save special design elements and handwritten notes to add a personal touch to your wreath.
Step 2: Add dimension.
Gently score the back of each leaf down the centre with a craft knife, making sure not to cut all the way through the card. Fold the leaves along the cut.
Step 3: Experiment with leaf placement.
Spread the leaves out in a circle to decide how you want the final arrangement to look. Try grouping similar colours together, or contrasting dark and light designs.
Step 4: Cut out the base.
Using plates as guides, trace a large circle (at least 12 inches in diameter) on a piece of cardboard and a second circle within the first one (about an inch smaller).
Step 5: Attach a string for hanging.
Poke holes at the top of your base and thread a piece of string, twine, ribbon or yarn through to hang your wreath.
Step 6: Glue the leaves.
Starting at the top of your base, glue the leaves, working counterclockwise so they overlap.
Step 7: Hang your wreath.
Find the perfect spot for your wreath and reuse year after year to keep wishes from your friends and family close throughout the season.