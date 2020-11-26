How To Make A DIY Paper Wreath From Old Holiday Cards

Put your holiday notes to good use with an easy craft project that’s a sentimental—and sustainable—twist on the traditional wreath. Hung on a door or over the mantle, a paper alternative made from used greeting cards keeps wishes from your nearest and dearest close throughout the season. Here, a step-by-step guide to making your own.

Supplies:

Old greeting cards (about 12)

Cardboard

Scissors, craft knife

Hot glue, glue dots or tape

Pencil or marker

String, twine, ribbon or yarn

Step 1: Make a leaf template.

Cut a simple leaf shape out of the back of a greeting card. Use it as a template to trace and cut leaves (about 40), taking care to save special design elements and handwritten notes to add a personal touch to your wreath.

Step 2: Add dimension.

Gently score the back of each leaf down the centre with a craft knife, making sure not to cut all the way through the card. Fold the leaves along the cut.

Step 3: Experiment with leaf placement.

Spread the leaves out in a circle to decide how you want the final arrangement to look. Try grouping similar colours together, or contrasting dark and light designs.

Step 4: Cut out the base.

Using plates as guides, trace a large circle (at least 12 inches in diameter) on a piece of cardboard and a second circle within the first one (about an inch smaller).

Step 5: Attach a string for hanging.

Poke holes at the top of your base and thread a piece of string, twine, ribbon or yarn through to hang your wreath.

Step 6: Glue the leaves.

Starting at the top of your base, glue the leaves, working counterclockwise so they overlap.

Step 7: Hang your wreath.

Find the perfect spot for your wreath and reuse year after year to keep wishes from your friends and family close throughout the season.