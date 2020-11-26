Holiday

How To Make A DIY Paper Wreath From Old Holiday Cards

Deck the halls with this sentimental—and sustainable!—twist on traditional decor.

Kalpna Patel Updated

Wreath Craft, Kalpna Patel. Photo, Erik Putz.

Put your holiday notes to good use with an easy craft project that’s a sentimental—and sustainable—twist on the traditional wreath. Hung on a door or over the mantle, a paper alternative made from used greeting cards keeps wishes from your nearest and dearest close throughout the season. Here, a step-by-step guide to making your own.

Supplies:

  • Old greeting cards (about 12)
  • Cardboard
  • Scissors, craft knife
  • Hot glue, glue dots or tape
  • Pencil or marker
  • String, twine, ribbon or yarn

Step 1: Make a leaf template.

Cut a simple leaf shape out of the back of a greeting card. Use it as a template to trace and cut leaves (about 40), taking care to save special design elements and handwritten notes to add a personal touch to your wreath.

Step 2: Add dimension.

Gently score the back of each leaf down the centre with a craft knife, making sure not to cut all the way through the card. Fold the leaves along the cut.

Step 3: Experiment with leaf placement.

Spread the leaves out in a circle to decide how you want the final arrangement to look. Try grouping similar colours together, or contrasting dark and light designs.

Step 4: Cut out the base.

Using plates as guides, trace a large circle (at least 12 inches in diameter) on a piece of cardboard and a second circle within the first one (about an inch smaller).

Step 5: Attach a string for hanging.

Poke holes at the top of your base and thread a piece of string, twine, ribbon or yarn through to hang your wreath.

Step 6: Glue the leaves. 

Starting at the top of your base, glue the leaves, working counterclockwise so they overlap.

Step 7: Hang your wreath.

Find the perfect spot for your wreath and reuse year after year to keep wishes from your friends and family close throughout the season.

FILED UNDER: