How The New Canada’s Food Guide Will Revolutionize The Way We Eat

Do you plan your meals using Canada’s Food Guide? As a registered dietitian, I find the guide out-of-date (it was written in 2007), confusing, and heavily influenced by the food industry.

But that’s all supposed to change once the Government releases two new Food Guide documents in 2019. Part one, known as the ‘general health eating recommendations,’ is expected shortly. In late 2019, we’ll see part two: the ‘healthy eating patterns,’ which recommend types and amounts of food.

The promise is that the new guidelines will be easy to understand, scientifically sound, and free from industry influence. That means they will serve the health of Canadians, rather than the revenue streams of food companies. Sounds hopeful!

We have not seen the final guides yet, but pundits are speculating on the content based on two documents: the draft ‘guiding principles,’ which were open to public commentary, and the graphic mock-up of the food guide, which was used in focus groups with consumers. These are the changes we can expect:

Beyond ‘what to eat,’ the guide will also focus on why and how we make food choices. It will include advice about cooking more often, eating with friends and family, and slowly enjoying food with mindful intent. It will even focus on how food production affects the environment. Whole foods will be emphasized over ultra-processed foods. There will be a clearer picture of the difference between the two, and an explanation of why whole foods are more nutritious. There will be a greater emphasis on plant-based protein sources like beans, lentils, chickpeas and soy. To be clear, animal-based foods such as beef, milk and poultry will still be part of the guide, but there will be a heightened underscoring on choosing plant-based foods too. (There’s a hint that a new food group will be called ‘protein;’ which will eliminate the need for the heavily biased current names: “meat and alternatives” and “milk and alternatives.” The fruit and vegetable category may no longer include fruit juice, despite lobbying by the beverage industry. Water will be recommended as the best beverage to sip. It will finally focus on food choices based on income level and access to food, which are hurdles for many Canadians.

Do we still need the Canada’s Food Guide ‘rainbow?’

Part two of the guide will update and outline types and amounts of food to eat. You probably remember growing up with this iconic rainbow graphic. Is it still really necessary? Many say they don’t follow it anyway. But there’s a deeper purpose for this document.

It’s necessary because it informs the menus created for daycares, schools, hospitals, retirement centres and long-term care facilities. Without guidelines, anything goes. Having government standards in place means you never have to worry about your child getting chips and soda at daycare because menus must be planned in accordance with the Food Guide. And if the new guide emphasizes more whole food and less ultra-processed foods, imagine how much better the food will be. Daycare without ‘animal crackers’ counting as a grain product? And hospital trays without juice counting as fruit? Yes please!

How does the food industry influence Canada’s Food Guide?

The expert panel for the 2007 guide was filled with food industry representatives from commodity groups (poultry, eggs, beef, milk) and food companies, who jockeyed for their food to be prominently displayed and promoted.

For the 2019 revision, industry was not invited to the table. According to Canada.ca, “during the policy development of the new Canada’s Food Guide, officials for the Health Canada’s Office of Nutrition Policy and Promotion will not be meeting with representatives from the food and beverage industry.” That’s huge.

Industry folks still had the opportunity to weigh in on the guide via online public consultations, as could any interested Canadian. But that wasn’t enough for many groups. Some lobbyists have relied on press releases, started petitions or used the media to tell their side of story. Others resorted to tactics to skip over Health Canada officials and persuade different federal ministers and senior bureaucrats about their position.

So it remains to be seen: will industry influence speak through the new guide, or will it purely based on the science? The signs so far are promising, and it looks like Canadians will finally get what they deserve: an unbiased Food Guide based on the most up-to-date science, which educates us on why, what and how to eat.

Cara Rosenbloom is a Toronto-based dietitian, writer, recipe developer and food trends expert at www.WordstoEatBy.ca