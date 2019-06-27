A glass of wine enjoyed among fields of twisting grapevines—what better way to spend a summer afternoon? According to Canada’s vintners association, there are now more than 700 wineries operating across the country, and every year they play host to nearly four million visitors. Here are some of the most picturesque options in each wine region.

Gallery 10 Picture-perfect Wineries To Visit Across Canada This Summer 1 / 10 (Courtesy of The Hatch Winery) The Hatch, Kelowna, B.C. This winery works with various Kelowna-area vintners, producing a range of pinot gris, shiraz, chardonnay and orange wines. Housed in a converted garage, its tasting room has the relaxed atmosphere of a craft brewery. From the gravel patio, there’s a stunning panorama of Okanagan Lake.