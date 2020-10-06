How To Make Your Own Pumpkin Purée: An Easy Recipe

This autumn go-to is good for more than just pies! Try some in chili, oatmeal or stew.

Pumpkin purée is good for more than pies. It’s high in fibre, iron, potassium and vitamin A, and a healthy addition to chili, stew, pasta sauce and even oatmeal. Here’s how to make your own.

For best results, choose a sugar pumpkin, or pie pumpkin. It is a small, round winter squash known for a sweeter flavour and smoother texture than its decorative, jack-o’-lantern cousin.

Simple Pumpkin Purée Recipe:

1. Slice a sugar pumpkin into quarters.

2. Scoop out and discard seeds. (For a snack, toss seeds in oil and salt, and roast separately.)

3. Roast pieces in a large baking dish, covered with foil, in a 400F oven until fork-tender, about 1 hour.

4. Remove from oven. When cool enough to handle, scoop flesh from the skins.

5. Whirl in a food processor until very smooth.