How To Make Your Own Pumpkin Purée: An Easy Recipe

Pumpkin purée is good for more than pies. It’s high in fibre, iron, potassium and vitamin A, and a healthy addition to chili, stew, pasta sauce and even oatmeal. Here’s how to make your own.
For best results, choose a sugar pumpkin, or pie pumpkin. It is a small, round winter squash known for a sweeter flavour and smoother texture than its decorative, jack-o’-lantern cousin.
Simple Pumpkin Purée Recipe:
1. Slice a sugar pumpkin into quarters.
2. Scoop out and discard seeds. (For a snack, toss seeds in oil and salt, and roast separately.)
3. Roast pieces in a large baking dish, covered with foil, in a 400F oven until fork-tender, about 1 hour.
4. Remove from oven. When cool enough to handle, scoop flesh from the skins.
5. Whirl in a food processor until very smooth.