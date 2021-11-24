Food

25 Fantastic Gifts For The Food Lovers In Your Life

Reinvigorate your favourite people’s pantries with flavourful bites and novel kitchen tools.

Renée S. Suen Updated

Scratching your head on what to give that food lover in your life? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. From flavour bombs to high-tech tools and more gifts that keep on giving, these food- and drink-centric presents are sure to inspire and satisfy even the pickiest of palates.

A charcuterie board with a slide out drawer.

Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Handmade with eco-friendly organic bamboo, this is the ultimate cheeseboard, with a slide-out drawer that stores four cheese knives, plus three labels and chalk markers. The non-porous surface means it doesn’t absorb odours or stains; its generous size means there’s plenty of room to place all those salty, meaty, and sweet treats. The wide, grooved borders are perfect for crackers, nuts, olives and more. 

$63, amazon.ca 

FILED UNDER: