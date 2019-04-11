4 Canadian Gins Add A Salty Note To Their Spirits

Packed with umami-enhancing glutamates, seaweed amps up the flavour of anything it’s paired with accompanies. It’s also a highly sustainable food source: vegan caviar, seasonings, edible packaging and meat alternatives (such as jerky) are just a few of the latest innovations made with this fast-growing marine algae. In Canada, craft distillers, are even turning to seaweed and kelp to give their spirits a coastal note.

Seaweed Gin

The Newfoundland Distillery uses dulse harvested from the Grand Banks in its award-winning gin. (In 2018, it won a double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirit Competition and a silver medal at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition. Available in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, $35–$37, thenewfoundlanddistillery.com

St Laurent Gin

Based in Rimouski, Quebec, Distillerie Du St. Laurent uses luminaria seaweed hand-harvested from the Bas-Saint-Laurent region in its gin, which gives it a pale greenish hue and a salty finish. Available in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia. $50, distilleriedustlaurent.com.

Fundy Gin

Still Fired Distillery, a small-batch distillery in Annapolis Royal in Nova Scotia, handpicks and sundries the dulse that flavours its smooth gin. Available at the Distillery and at farmer’s markets in Nova Scotia, and will ship to anywhere in Canada, $40, stillfireddistilleries.com

Seaside Gin

This just nabbed another award in January — Best Contemporary Gin in Canada from the World Gin Awards. It’s made of local white wheat, barley and kelp. Available in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, $40, sheringhamdistillery.com