3 Canadian-Made Sea Salts Perfect For Finishing Your Dishes

Salt Spring Sea Salt
Pacific seawater transforms into a fleur de sel that rivals its French counterparts. Natural Fleur de Sel, $12 for 45 g, saltspringseasalt.com
Vancouver Island Sea Salt
Crumble these salt flakes from the Canadian Pacific over your dish for the perfect finishing touch. Flake Sea Salt, $8 for 75 g, canadianseasalt.com.
Newfoundland Salt Company
This salt is produced in small, handcrafted batches from the clear waters of Trinity Bay in Bonavista, N.L. Sea Salt, $14 for 40 g,
newfoundlandsaltcompany.com.
FILED UNDER: Editor's pick