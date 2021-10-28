3 Canadian-Made Sea Salts Perfect For Finishing Your Dishes

Move over, Maldon! Canada’s own hand-harvested flaky and crunchy sea salts are perfect for finishing sweet and savoury dishes.

Salt Spring Sea Salt

Pacific seawater transforms into a fleur de sel that rivals its French counterparts. Natural Fleur de Sel, $12 for 45 g, saltspringseasalt.com

Vancouver Island Sea Salt

Crumble these salt flakes from the Canadian Pacific over your dish for the perfect finishing touch. Flake Sea Salt, $8 for 75 g, canadianseasalt.com.

Newfoundland Salt Company

This salt is produced in small, handcrafted batches from the clear waters of Trinity Bay in Bonavista, N.L. Sea Salt, $14 for 40 g,

newfoundlandsaltcompany.com.