Extra, Extra: 5 Made-in-Canada Condiments For Your Burgers

Want to punch up your burgers with something special? These small-batch made condiments have you covered.

Chatelaine’s July/August issue featured one of our biggest burger features ever: 16 different recipes on grilling your best burgers, sliders, and toppings, plus practical tips for meat- or veggie-based burgers. But while making your own ketchup and grainy mustard is a nice-to-do, we also think a small splurge on one of these Canadian-made condiments is an excellent treat for BBQ season.

Pyramid Ferments

Jenna Empey and Alex Currie left music careers to turn cabbage and salt into tart and delicious sauerkrauts and kimchees in Prince Edward County. Dill and Garlic Sauerkraut, $8, pyramidferments.com.

Original Hellish Relish

Made in the Okanagan Valley, Heather Bottoms’ spicy take on relish uses locally grown peppers and a 73-year-old family recipe. Hellish Relish Original, $9, shedevildelights.com.

Stasis Preserves

Caramelized onions are a classic burger topper—but they also take time to make. This west Toronto pantry shop’s spread is a sweet-and-savoury fix. Caramelized Onion Spread, $9, stasispreserves.com.

Smak Dab

Family-owned Smak Dab’s collection of punchy, whole-grain mustards are grown in Saskatchewan and made in Winnipeg. Hot Honey Jalapeño Mustard, $10, smakdab.ca.

Mother Raw

Made in Toronto, this plant-based cheese-style sauce is nut- and gluten-free, made from non-GMO ingredients, and will add pizzazz to any burger. Vegan Queso, $9, motherraw.ca.