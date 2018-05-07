Chatelaine Quickies: Falafel Buddha Bowl

In partnership with Barilla
Ingredients
- 2 packages Barilla™ Ready Pasta
- 1/2 acorn squash, halved, seeds removed and cut into 1/2-in. slices
- 2 tbsp canola oil, divided
- 3/4 tsp salt, divided
- 12 prepared falafel
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 3 tbsp tahini
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 2 tsp honey
- 4 cups baby arugula
- 1 medium beet, peeled and grated
- 1/4 cup pepitas
Instructions
- POSITION racks in top and bottom thirds of oven, then preheat to 425F. Set aside 2 baking sheets.
- TOSS squash with 1 tbsp oil and 1/4 tsp salt, then spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake in top third of oven until tender and slightly browned, 10 to 12 min, turning halfway.
- PLACE falafel on the other sheet. Bake in bottom third of oven until hot, 8 to 10 min.
- WHISK lemon juice, tahini, garlic, honey and remaining 1 tbsp oil and 1/2 tsp salt with 3 tbsp water in a bowl until smooth.
- MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
- DIVIDE pasta among bowls, then top with arugula, beet, squash and falafel. Top with pepitas and drizzle with dressing.
Serves 4.