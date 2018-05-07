Videos

Chatelaine Quickies: Falafel Buddha Bowl

Try this flavourful buddha bowl recipe, featuring falafel, squash and beets, for a hearty one-dish meal.

Ingredients

Instructions

  • POSITION racks in top and bottom thirds of oven, then preheat to 425F. Set aside 2 baking sheets.
  • TOSS squash with 1 tbsp oil and 1/4 tsp salt, then spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake in top third of oven until tender and slightly browned, 10 to 12 min, turning halfway.
  • PLACE falafel on the other sheet. Bake in bottom third of oven until hot, 8 to 10 min.
  • WHISK lemon juice, tahini, garlic, honey and remaining 1 tbsp oil and 1/2 tsp salt with 3 tbsp water in a bowl until smooth.
  • MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
  • DIVIDE pasta among bowls, then top with arugula, beet, squash and falafel. Top with pepitas and drizzle with dressing.

Serves 4. 
