21 best rhubarb recipes for spring

This delicious ingredient will be on the shelves soon — are you ready? From flaky pies to creamy ice cream and savoury sauces, there are endless ways to use rhubarb in the kitchen.

Rhubarb pie

Delight your taste buds with a recipe that make spring’s first fruit the star of the show — a perfect pie with just the right sweet-tart kick. Get the recipe.

Know your rhubarb

  • Green alert! Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid, which can be poisonous. Simply chop them off and discard; the rest of the stalk is then ready to use.
  • Freeze the extras. If it’s growing in your garden you likely have more rhubarb than you can use. If frozen, it will keep well for up to a year. How best to prepare it for the freezer? Discard the leaves chop stalks into 1-inch pieces. Fill zip-top bags with 2 cups each (easier for future use) and store.

Watch: Learn how make our show-stopping rhubarb pie

