Our 24 favourite strawberry recipes for summer

The local berries are coming into season—are you ready? Here are some of our top recipes to celebrate this juicy red fruit.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Strawberry sheet pan pie

Flaky pastry and sweet, in-season strawberries make this rectangular pie irresistible (and easy). Get the recipe.

From shortcake to scones, ice pops, pie and a honeyed brunch toast these are the strawberry recipes to try this season. So — pick your recipes, buy your berries (keep these tips in mind) and get started!

