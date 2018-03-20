Style

These Are The 5 Biggest Style Trends You’ll Actually Want To Wear This Spring

Some of them may even be a perfect chance to shop your closet.

It’s that time of year again where the weather starts to get warmer, you look at your closet and suddenly feel the urge to give it a complete overhaul. But this season there’s no need to give it the Marie Kondo treatment as the spring fashion trends this year are super wearable — and most likely hanging in your closet already. We’ve combed over runways and red carpets and have singled out the five most wearable spring fashion trends. From feminine ruffles to sunny yellow, these are the looks to wear this year — as seen on some of our fave street style stars (’cause a little fashion inspo never hurts).

