These Are The 5 Biggest Style Trends You’ll Actually Want To Wear This Spring

It’s that time of year again where the weather starts to get warmer, you look at your closet and suddenly feel the urge to give it a complete overhaul. But this season there’s no need to give it the Marie Kondo treatment as the spring fashion trends this year are super wearable — and most likely hanging in your closet already. We’ve combed over runways and red carpets and have singled out the five most wearable spring fashion trends. From feminine ruffles to sunny yellow, these are the looks to wear this year — as seen on some of our fave street style stars (’cause a little fashion inspo never hurts).

1. Yes, yellow is big this season but if you’re one of the many people who think it’s not *your* colour, don’t fret. It’s not just one shade of the sunny hue that’s trending, but all shades — including mustard, canary and even chartreuse yellow. Whether you embrace the colour and opt for a dress or shirt or want to just add a pop to your outfit with a bag or shoe, you’ll be right on trend. 2. Paper Dolls Plus Crochet Lace Midi Dress with 3/4 Sleeve, $139, asos.com 3. Ann Taylor A-Line Sweater Skirt, $120, anntaylor.com 4. Nine West Levona Crossbody Bag, $90, ninewest.ca 5. Topshop Sinitta Crossover Sandals, $58, thebay.com 6. Lost + Wander High Waist Culotte, $122, nordstrom.com 7. Ruffles have been popular for quite a few seasons, but this spring, expect them to blow up. From delicate dresses with ruffled shoulders to trousers with a ruffled hems, this is a trend that works dressed up or down and can be worn on the weekends or to work. Basically, you can’t go wrong with a ruffle. To keep the focus on the trendy detail, pair your frilly piece with sleek, structured styles. 8. Ted Baker Danetre Bardot Top, $225, tedbaker.com 9. Michel Studio Printed Skirt with Ruffle, $88, additionelle.com 10. Reiss Maxima Suede Ruffle Clutch, $330, reiss.com 11. Kate Spade Heavy Metals Ruffle Bangle, $88, katespade.com 12. Forever 21 Grid Print Ruffle Shirt, $31, forever21.com 13. While the ’80s are not exactly the most fondly remembered fashion era, brace yourself because the flashy decade is back, but without the OTT tackiness. A bit of that ’80s flair — like puff-sleeved jackets, metallic fabrics and brightly coloured suits — were all over the spring runways and we’re actually not mad about it. Dabble in the decade with a chic belt bag (a.k.a a fanny pack), or try a metallic jumpsuit or shirt — and you’ll look stylishly modern. 14. Mango Linen Double-Breasted Blazer, $150, mango.com 15. Aldo Hanagan Boots, $130, aldoshoes.com 16. Porridge Clothing Pleated Metallic Jumpsuit, $179, anthropologie.com 17. Club Monaco Tiered Disk Earring, $48, clubmonaco.com 18. Urban Outfitters Quilted Belt Bag, $59, urbanoutfitters.com 19. Fringe has gone beyond western style and is now its own stand-alone trend. Tassels were spotted on bags, skirts, jackets and more on the spring runways and has even made a few appearances on the red carpet on stars like Gal Gadot at the Oscars. To wear the trend in a modern way, throw on a jacket with a fringe hem or choose an accessory like a shoe or bag that shows off the detail. 20. Eloquii Fringe Pencil Skirt, $116, eloquii.com 21. Aldo Ocigodien Earrings, $15, aldoshoes.com 22. Le Château Leather-Like Fringe Crossbody Bag, $40, lechateau.com 23. H&M Top with Fringe, $18, hm.com 24. Zara Fringed Tweed Jacket, $149, zara.com 25. The playful print is everywhere this season and spoiler alert: polka dots are surprisingly easy to wear. From small dots to big polka dots, the print popped up on skirts, jackets and all kinds of accessories in a variety of colours. Try wearing a dotted dress or jumpsuit to an upcoming spring wedding, or pick up a purse or shoe in the print if you just want to dip your toe into the trend. 26. Mango Polka Dots Asymmetric Jumpsuit, $200, mango.com 27. Zara Polka Dot City Bag, $46, zara.com 28. Sam Edelman Jordy Loafers, $168, shopbop.com 29. Loft Sheer Ruffle Dot Mixed Media Top, $67, loft.com 30. Simons Polka Dot Scarf, $19, simons.ca

Watch: How to wear the ruffles trend

