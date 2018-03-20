These Are The 5 Biggest Style Trends You’ll Actually Want To Wear This Spring

1.
Yes, yellow is big this season but if you’re one of the many people who think it’s not *your* colour, don’t fret. It’s not just one shade of the sunny hue that’s trending, but all shades — including mustard, canary and even chartreuse yellow. Whether you embrace the colour and opt for a dress or shirt or want to just add a pop to your outfit with a bag or shoe, you’ll be right on trend.
Crochet Lace Midi Dress with 3/4 Sleeve, $139, asos.com
Ruffles have been popular for quite a few seasons, but this spring, expect them to blow up. From delicate dresses with ruffled shoulders to trousers with a ruffled hems, this is a trend that works dressed up or down and can be worn on the weekends or to work. Basically, you can’t go wrong with a ruffle. To keep the focus on the trendy detail, pair your frilly piece with sleek, structured styles.
While the ’80s are not exactly the most fondly remembered fashion era, brace yourself because the flashy decade is back, but without the OTT tackiness. A bit of that ’80s flair — like puff-sleeved jackets, metallic fabrics and brightly coloured suits — were all over the spring runways and we’re actually not mad about it. Dabble in the decade with a chic belt bag (a.k.a a fanny pack), or try a metallic jumpsuit or shirt — and you’ll look stylishly modern.
Linen Double-Breasted Blazer, $150, mango.com
Fringe has gone beyond western style and is now its own stand-alone trend. Tassels were spotted on bags, skirts, jackets and more on the spring runways and has even made a few appearances on the red carpet on stars like Gal Gadot at the Oscars. To wear the trend in a modern way, throw on a jacket with a fringe hem or choose an accessory like a shoe or bag that shows off the detail.
The playful print is everywhere this season and spoiler alert: polka dots are surprisingly easy to wear. From small dots to big polka dots, the print popped up on skirts, jackets and all kinds of accessories in a variety of colours. Try wearing a dotted dress or jumpsuit to an upcoming spring wedding, or pick up a purse or shoe in the print if you just want to dip your toe into the trend.
Polka Dots Asymmetric Jumpsuit, $200, mango.com
29. Loft
Sheer Ruffle Dot Mixed Media Top, $67, loft.com
