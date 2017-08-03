Joe Fresh Launches Plus Sizes For Fall And These Are Our Fave Picks

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
If you love Joe Fresh for their chic basics and crazy-affordable prices, then you’ll be excited to hear that they’re expanding into extended sizes.
The plus-size collection will feature everything from everyday basics, like plain white T-shirts and jeans, to more trendy separates like moto jackets, cold shoulder dresses and velvet bombers, all available up to a size 22.
The line launches August 11, so we suggest marking your calendars and getting a head start on your fall shopping now. To help you narrow it down, we got a sneak peek of the line and have selected our fave picks below—starting at just $29.