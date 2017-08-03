Joe Fresh Launches Plus Sizes For Fall And These Are Our Fave Picks

If you love Joe Fresh for their chic basics and crazy-affordable prices, then you’ll be excited to hear that they’re expanding into extended sizes.

The plus-size collection will feature everything from everyday basics, like plain white T-shirts and jeans, to more trendy separates like moto jackets, cold shoulder dresses and velvet bombers, all available up to a size 22.

The line launches August 11, so we suggest marking your calendars and getting a head start on your fall shopping now. To help you narrow it down, we got a sneak peek of the line and have selected our fave picks below—starting at just $29.

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

Print silk blouse $29, joefresh.com

More:

Checkmate! 50 ways to wear gingham, fashion’s favourite summer print

17 comfy t-shirt dresses for one-step summer style

Kate Middleton rocked this red summer party dress—here are 14 ways to get the look